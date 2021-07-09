The big ones are here

After one month of intense battles along with thrills, spills, and some nerve-wracking moments, it has come down to this — the finals of the Copa America and Euro 2020 competitions. Firstly, Argentina and their fierce rivals Brazil will clash for the title tomorrow (Saturday, July 10) , then England and Italy will square off at Wembley for the coveted Euro title on Sunday, July 11.

Event # 1 – COPA – Argentina vs Brazil – 7:00 pm

This is what the South Americans wanted, a dream final, Lionel Messi versus Neymar going head-to-head for the title. It will be hosts Brazil meeting Argentina in the Copa America final on Saturday, July 10, after both were impressive leading up to the finale.

Argentina were supposed to be the co-hosts of this tournament before it was moved to Brazil, now Messi and company get the chance to avenge their 2019 Copa semi-final lost to Brazil. Rated as one of the best player to ever play the game, Messi gets another chance to solidify these claims — Messi has never won a major title with Argentina, now he has another chance. He lost in the 2015 and 2016 finals to Chile and was also a part of the team that were beaten by Brazil in 2019. Here he is again with Argentina, unbeaten in their last 19 matches in all competitions facing the side that last beat them.

Brazil will be meeting Argentina for the fourth time in a Copa America final and will be aiming to repeat as champions after winning the 2019 edition. Brazil have won two of the last three finals they have played against Argentina, and they are on a hot winning streak having gone unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 matches while keeping a clean sheet in 10 of those matches. Amazingly, the last five times that Brazil have reached the Copa final, they went on to win the competition, while Argentina last lifted the Copa title way back in 1993 against Mexico. Interestingly, the last time Brazil lost a match was against Argentina, a 0-1 loss in a friendly in November 2019, while the last time Argentina lost a match was against Brazil in the semi-final of the 2019 Copa America competition.

KEY STATS

• Argentina – are unbeaten in their last 19 matches in all competitions, but they have drawn five of their last 10 matches — Lionel Messi has four goals and five assists in his last six matches.

• Brazil – have won their last eight home matches against Argentina in all competitions — they have 12 wins in their last 13 matches in all competitions, Neymar has scored seven goals in his last eight matches for Brazil.

• Both sides – the last time both these sides lost a game was against each other in a friendly and the Copa America semi-final in November 2019. Brazil have a 44-39 all-time advantage against Argentina with 22 draws in 105 matches between them.

The betting tip. Brazil win.

Event # 2 EURO – Italy vs England – 2:00 pm

The two best-performing teams at the Euro 2020, Italy and England, will face-off in the final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, after contrasting wins in the semis. England got lucky when awarded a penalty to beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time, while Italy held their nerves to beat Spain on penalties.

Italy haven't lost against England in their last six competitive meetings. The Italians have been outstanding in these Euro's so far and will head into this match high on confidence. They have had the harder route to the finals, having to see off the likes of pre-tournament favourites, Belgium and Spain. And after missing the 2018 World Cup, they will be looking to make up for that heartbreak by winning the Euro 2020 title. They are primed to do so too, as they are unbeaten in their last 33 matches in all competitions and the draw with Spain was the only time they failed to win in their last 14 games.

England's performances during the group stages were less eye-catching than Italy's, but an impressive 2-0 win over Germany and a 4-0 dismantling of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the footballing world, and those two results sent their confidence sky high. With that, they now carry the hopes of an entire nation on their backs as they look to win their first major trophy in 55 years. It has been a long and painful wait spanning 302 games since England won their only major trophy beating Germany in extra time to win the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

KEY STATS

• Italy – have never lost against England at a major tournament (W3 D1), winning 1-0 in EURO 1980, 2-1 at both the 1990 and 2014 World Cups, and drawing 0-0 before winning on penalties in EURO 2012.

• England – this will be England's first-ever appearance in a European Championship final, and their first in the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup. It's the longest gap between major finals (World Cup/EUROs) for any European nation (55 years). England have won 15 of their last 17 matches at Wembley Stadium in all competitions (D1 L1), scoring 46 goals and conceding just five in this run.

• Both sides – England have won just two of their last 14 meetings with Italy in all competitions (D5 L7), winning 2-0 in June 1997 and 2-1 in August 2013 – both in friendly matches. Indeed, England have won just one of their eight competitive meetings with Italy (D2 L5), 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in November 1977.

The betting tip. Italy win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Argentina vs. Brazil

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ARGENTINA TO WIN $3.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,700

BRAZIL TO WIN $2.19 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,190

MATCH TO DRAW $3.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,200

Odds on the Home Team (Argentina) winning the game 2-1 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

Odds on the Away Team (Brazil) winning the game 2-3 at full time $50.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $50,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Italy vs. England

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ITALY TO WIN $2.95 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,950

ENGLAND TO WIN $2.65 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,650

MATCH TO DRAW $3.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,000

Odds on the Home Team (Italy) winning the game 3-0 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000

Odds on the Away Team (England) winning the game 0-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000.