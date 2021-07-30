The big ones Nipster, King Arthur renew rivalry in Legal Light Trophy

In paying tribute to one of the greatest local-bred horses to race at Caymanas Park, Legal Light, Horse of the Year Nipster and his eternal nemesis the much-improved King Arthur lock horns once again in what should be a classical battle going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) tomorrow.

The Supreme Racing Guide looks at the field of six runners and their chances of winning the Legal Light Trophy.

1. EAGLE ONE (USA): (4 b c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Transformed American-bred who has been doing well at this level recently. In his last run on July 17, Eagle Once finished second to the talented Father Patrick travelling six furlongs. Now going nine furlongs and 25 yards, Eagle One should have no problems and could run another competitive race.

2. NIPSTER: (4 b c by Casual Trick – Nippit) – Had everything in his favour to win the recent King's Plate but was outdone by arch-rival King Arthur by 1 ¼ lengths. Nipster cruised down while navigating the half-mile and looked dangerous on the inside rails but probably got beaten when his run was blocked by King Arthur and his jockey Anthony Thomas. Nipster has been doing well at exercise and with the extended trip can turn the tables on King Arthur. Noticeable change of riders with Shane Ellis replacing Robert Halledeen.

3. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Still not ready for these. Awesome Treasure is going to be left behind.

4. KING ARTHUR: (4 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – Looked in exceptional form when winning the 7 1/2 furlong King's Plate on July 3. King Arthur outran Nipster by 1 ¼ lengths to win the event in a good time of 1:32.0. Working well and with the distance to his liking, the rematch with Nipster is one racing fans will is waiting for with anxiety.

5. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Is not expected to trouble the main principals.

6. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Hover Craft should enjoy this distance and that about it for this veteran.