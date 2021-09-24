The big Premier League clash

BOTH Manchester clubs will be involved in two major clashes this weekend as EPL champions Manchester City visit European champions Chelsea in a blockbuster clash after which the high-flying Manchester United will aim to continue their fine start to the season against the in form Aston Villa side.

EVENT # 1 – EPL, CHELSEA VS MANCHESTER CITY

The current champions of Europe will face the current champions of England as Chelsea will host Manchester City in a potential explosive encounter tomorrow at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea appear to have Manchester City's number from last season following the appointment of German coach Thomas Tuchel, winning three straight games. Chelsea beat City in the FA Cup semi-finals — the Premier League away from home — and famously got the better of them in the Champions League final. The Blues (Chelsea) have started the season in blistering form by winning four of their opening five matches though dropping points against Liverpool in a 1-1 draw after Reece James was sent off, leaving them to play with 10 men for the entire second half of the match. Chelsea warmed up for this much-anticipated clash by hammering Tottenham 3-0 last weekend in another superb display.

Manchester City will be aiming to avenge their Champions League final defeat when they clash with Chelsea. Having failed to replicate last season's form, City have dropped crucial points so far this season, losing to Tottenham on opening day and playing to a surprising goalless draw at home to Southampton last weekend. They warmed up for this encounter with a thumping 6-1 win over Wycombe Wanders in League Cup action on Tuesday. Since losing to Tottenham in their first game of the season, City have won four straight games before the 0-0 draw at home last weekend and they have not conceded a single goal during this run. Despite their slow start to the season, City is just three points behind leaders Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, and remain slight favourites to win the title.

KEY STATS

● Chelsea - have won their last three meetings with Man City in all competitions — the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League. They last had a longer winning run against the Citizens between December 2005 and March 2009 (8 games).

● Man City - have won three of their last six Premier League away games against Chelsea (L3), more than they had in their previous 23 visits to Stamford Bridge in the top flight (W2 D8 L13). The Citizens are looking to win back-to-back away top flight games vs Chelsea for the first time Since January 1955.

● Both sides - none of the last 12 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Manchester City have been drawn, with Chelsea winning five to City's seven. Meanwhile, in his managerial career, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has lost more games against Chelsea than he has against any other opponent in all competitions (8). Indeed, the Blues could become the first team to win four consecutive matches against the Spaniard.

The betting tip: Chelsea win.

EVENT # 2 EPL – MANCHESTER UNITED VS ASTON VILLA – 6:30 AM

Manchester United may be joint top of the league along with Chelsea and Liverpool but the Red Devils haven't been totally convincing so far. They will host the inconsistent Aston Villa tomorrow (Saturday) in a game through which they hope to lay claim as potential favourites to lift the title after the additions made to their squad this summer, including sharp-shooter Cristiano Ronaldo who has been on fire since his return to the club.

United remain unbeaten in the league and are on a three-match unbeaten run. There's a major difference in their start to the last two Premier League seasons — as last season United picked up just 7 points from their first 5 league games but this time around it's nearly doubled to 13 from a possible 18. A lot of it might be credited to the signing of the ultimate winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, but the team as a whole is starting to click and seem to be heading in the right direction — consistency, though, is key to keeping up with the other title contenders. The Red Devils head into this game after pulling off an incredible comeback win over West Ham last weekend. Jesse Lingard's 89th-minute wonder strike saw United come from behind to lead but they still needed a penalty save from David de Gea in time added on to prevail over a pesky West Ham side.

Aston Villa enter this game brimming with confidence after dismantling Everton 3-0 last weekend. The Villans were very competitive in a 2-1 loss to United last season and drew 2-2 at Old Trafford the season before. With that said, Aston Villa had a mixed start to their season before beating Everton 3-0 at the weekend as they were dismantled 3-0 by Chelsea in a game during which they held their own for long periods. The Villans will be without their impressive new signing Jamaican, Leon Bailey, who made a 20-minute cameo against Everton that had tongues wagging in delight. Bailey provided an assist then scored his first goal for the club since his 32-million-euro transfer from Bayer Leverkusen before going off injured, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when he fully adapts to his new surroundings.

KEY STATS

● Man United - have won 18 of their last 21 home league games against Aston Villa (D2 L1), failing to score on just one occasion in that run.

● Aston Villa - have picked up just one win in their last 45 Premier League games against Manchester United (D11 L33) and are winless in their last 17 against them since a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in December 2009.

● Both sides - in Premier League history, no side has won more games against an opponent than Manchester United's 37 victories against Aston Villa.

The betting tip: Man United win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Chelsea vs Manchester City

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CHELSEA TO WIN $2.71 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,710

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $2.71 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,710

MATCH TO DRAW $3.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,250

Odds on the Home Team (Chelsea) winning the game 2-0 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

Odds on the Away Team (M/City) winning the game 1-3 at full time $24.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $24,000

Odds on the game drawing 0-0 at full time $9.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,200.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $1.42 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,420

ASTON VILLA TO WIN $7.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,000

MATCH TO DRAW $6.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,300

Odds on the Home Team (United) winning the game 3-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (Villa) winning the game 1-2 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $9.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,200.