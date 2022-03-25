The Citadel races into the Classic picture

THE Citadel made a noticeable return after his auspicious three-year-old debut by winning a native-bred, three-year-old non-winners of two contest over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500 metres) on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Caymanas Park.

Trained by Ian Parsard for breeder and part-owners Karen Parsard and Dennis Smith, and industriously ridden by leading jockey Dane Dawkins, The Citadel by Key To Power out of Wings of Hope was sent off as the 4/5 favourite. The Citadel, after hanging close to the leaders, went to the front while moving around the bend and then propelled himself to victory by 7 ¾ lengths. Peaky Blinders (Phillip Parchment) was second, with Our Angel (Robert Halledeen) third. The time recorded by The Citadel was 1:35.1 seconds with splits of 23.4 x 47.0 x 1:12.2 seconds.

Heartened by the improved performance, trainer Parsard responded to the win by his charge.

“I am impressed with the quality of this second performance. I was impressed with his first performance but with his second display of fortitude I am even more galvanised by this dynamic second run.

“We did not have the real set of non-two quality horses on display today [Saturday] as they raced in the Hotline Stakes and Sir Howard, and these races were run over the past week. But I liked how he [ The Citadel] did things today. He was prominent in the race; he was not behind as he was on his debut. At this stage of this race he was very, very easy-going past the three-furlong point and when he was asked a serious question around the two-furlong mark, he quickened impressivelyy, then went to the lead in a flash and went on for the win.

“At one point it appeared as [though] he was idling at the furlong pole, as he was all by himself. However, at the final half of a furlong he opened up a little.

“So, hopefully, those are all positive signs in terms of what is to come from him.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed, hoping that he keeps sound for his next engagements. Truly two wins from two starts and, and with the improvement, I cannot ask for better,” Parsard said.