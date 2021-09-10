The COVID-19 Vax Park

GETTING THE VAX! Trainer Patrick Fong being vaccinated by a member of the Ministry of Health's vaccination team.

A member of the Ministry of Health's vaccination team (right) going through the document of trainer Patrick Lynch.

Trainer Rashford Worrell having his vaccination document checked.

Trainers Donovan Plummer (left), Alford Brown, (centre) and Howard Jaghai waiting to get their jabs.

One of the doctors at the Caymanas Park vaccination site, Kaydeen Dietrich, (left) making

sure trainer Patrick Smellie gets her point.

“Big Al”, trainer Alford Brown, (seated) getting the big jab.

Trainer Dalton Sirjue wants everyone to know that he got the vaccine.

Triple Crown winning trainer Fitznahum Williams proudly displays his vaccination document. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)