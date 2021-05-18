The day Nipster returned to his best

THE 1300-metre feature Saint Cecelia Cup ended with 2020 Horse of the Year Nipster , from the barn of champion Anthony Nunes, impressing under top weight by three lengths in the tenth and closing event on the programme.

It was a good performance from the enigmatic Robert Halledeen, who was decisive in splitting rivals to ensure the colt ran close to his preferred far rails path in the final 200 metres.

In the 1400-metre opening event Rohan Kabir, starting at odds of 6/1 and saddled by Junior Small, was well-handled by Bebeto Harvey, who should have had far more opportunities than the 27 mounts secured from the nearly 2870 races in the 4 ½ months of the 2021 racing year.

Ridden confidently in control of the early pace it was an excellent job of rating by Harvey, and Rohan Kabir responded by running well inside the last 200 metres to win by nearly two lengths.

Half an hour later, the 1100-metre second event was won by 3/1 chance Chrisanli (Tevin Foster) for trainer Ryan Williams in a race during which three of the eight starters declared were absent for different reasons. Trained by Anthony Subratie for his two previous victories, the seven-year-old horse has now won his last three races.

Javaniel Patterson rode his 14th winner of the season when maiden, Champion Michaela landed the gamble at 9/5 in the 1100-metre third, with trainer Marlon Anderson saddling the four-year filly for the 16th occasion.

Heavy favourite Prince Sammo (Daniel Satchell) duly won the 1000-metre straight fourth event for conditioner Ryan Darby's 12th success of the current campaign.

In the 1400-metre fifth event, Chennai Express, who has nothing in her conformation or style of running to suggest she is an outright sprinter, ran close to the early pace to the top of the home stretch before staying on strongly to score by nearly three lengths. It was the first of two wins for 2020 joint champion and leading reinsman Anthony Thomas. Trainer Howard Jaghai should now seek more opportunities for the filly to race over a distance of ground.

Saddled by Gary Subratie and starting at odds of 31/1, Pharoah It Is was last 1200 metres out in the 1600-metre sixth event. The inconsistent gelding responded well to the persuasion of 2019 champion Christopher Mamdeen to overtake all rivals for a two-length triumph.

Three-year-old maiden filly She's My Destiny, schooled by Jason DaCosta and ridden Jerome Innis, transformed her spectacular preparation gallops into a 6 ¼-length victory in the seventh over 1200 metres.

Ridden by Thomas for the talented jockey's second on the day, the Owen Sharpe-part-owned and -trained five-year-old mare Nevada, led early. No threats to her advantage materialised, leaving her to be 7 ½ lengths lonely at the line in the 1100-metre eight.

Coming off a creditable third in the Portmore trial, the Tensang Chung-conditioned Classic aspirant Secret Identity (Dane Nelson) was most impressive in making a useful-looking field of non-winners of two races look like one-paced hacks by coming home nine and a half lengths clear in dominating all stages of the 1200-metre ninth race.

The Training Feat Award is presented to Gary Subratie for finishing speed displayed by Pharoah It Is, who usually gives himself no chance in the early stages by being too far behind. The four-year-old gelding is awarded the Best Winning Gallop accolade, with Christopher Mamdeen earning yet another Jockeyship Award.