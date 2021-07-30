The Derby runners of 2020: What has happened since?

Eleven horses were nominated to participate in the 100th running of the 12-furlong Jamaica Derby on October 31, 2020, at Caymanas Park.

On the day itself, Shepanza trained by Richard Azan was listed as a late non-starter. Of special note is that rain tumbled in torrents making the track wet and soggy.

This publication looks at the horses in last year's Jamaica Derby in the order they finished, and the progress or lack thereof, of thoroughbreds.

FIRST: KING ARTHUR - Was not talked about much before this race eventually starting at odds of 18-1 with Phillip Parchment in the saddle for trainer Wayne DaCosta and owner Carlton Watson. Interestingly, King Arthur was not the choice of the stable rider Anthony Thomas who instead chose to ride Fearless Champion.

Parchment had King Arthur prominent throughout as the filly Another Affair set the early fractions. The jockey moved King Arthur leaving the three-furlong marker and collared Another Affair with about a furlong and a quarter to go, but both Parchment and King Arthur had to dig deep to thwart the late burst of Nipster (Robert Hallenden), to win this prestigious event by half-a-length. For the rest of his three-year-old career, King Arthur did not do much. He was rested by his trainer at the start of his fourth year, making his debut on April 8. He then came under the care of Wayne's son, Jason, in late April and since then has won three times and is racing tomorrow in the Legal Light Trophy hoping to achieve his second victory at the Open Allowance level. King Arthur has made significant progress at four and is among the top four horses in training at this time. Of note, King Arthur was Wayne DaCosta seventh Derby triumph after Thornbird, War Zone, Good Prospect, Perfect Neighbour, Seeking My Dream and She's A Maneater, while for Parchment and Watson it was their first.

SECOND: NIPSTER – After winning the Jamaica St Leger, Nipster, trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Linton Steadman, was duly made the favourite to win the Derby. Stayed at the back of the field throughout and came late on the inside rails as is the norm and just failed to achieve his Derby-winning objective. Nipster after the Derby went on to greater things, winning the top-rated 'A' Class race of the year, the Ian Levy Cup, and was unanimously voted as the 202o Horse of the Year. As a four-year-old Nipster changed stables and is now taking orders from champion Anthony Nunes. At four Nipster has raced five times with one victory to his credit. Nipster is still one of the top-rated horses in the land but his lustre has dimmed somewhat.

THIRD: ANOTHER AFFAIR – This gifted filly led from the start with Jerome Innis in the saddle for trainer Gary Subratie. Galloping resolutely Another Affair entered the last two furlongs of the Derby with the advantage and things could have panned out quite differently if the jockey did not lose his whip at a crucial time in the race. After the Derby, Another Affair was not the same and was eventually sent to the breeding shed and is now in foal.

FOURTH: ONEOFAKIND – At the time of Derby 2020, Oneofakind, ridden by Dane Nelson and trained by Nunes, was still considered to be inexperienced. Made a move for Derby victory with about three and a half furlongs to go but was never in the mix to win. After being rested at the start of his four-year-old career, Oneofakind has risen to greater heights and in the absence of his stablemate, Toona Ciliata, can be considered the best around at this time. Oneofakind has surged as a four-year-old.

FIFTH: MONEY MONSTER – Did exceptionally well to finish fifth in the Derby. Money Monster, however, has been dogged by injuries and has therefore being hampered.

SIXTH: WOW WOW – The champion two-year-old Wow Wow ridden by Robert Halledeen and trained by Subratie was never in the winning hunt in the Derby. He did accelerate with six furlongs to go but was never a threat to the five horses in front of him. After the Derby it was obvious that Wow Wow was never the same and it came as no surprise that at the end of his three-year-old career he was sent to stud. News reaching this publication is that Wow Wow is now the father of six.

SEVENTH: MAHOGANY – There is no doubt that Mahogany is a talented horse who showed up in the early part of the Derby and down the backstretch. Thereafter, he was never a winning factor to emphasise that Mahogany is not effective going long. Mahogany has been beset in his career by injuries and at four he has raced only once at the Overnight Allowance level.

EIGHTH: FEARLESS CHAMPION – Raced at the back in the Derby and passed tired horses in the straight. Dogged by injuries, Fearless Champion's progress has been stymied but in recent times has been going through his conditions as a four-year-old.

NINTH: DOUBLE CROWN – A lot more was expected from Double Crown in the Derby but that did not materialise. At four he hovers around in the Overnight grade.

TENTH: GREEN GOLD RUSH – As usual, gave a lot of problems to enter his starting stall and that is about it for Green Gold Rush.