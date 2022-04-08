The EPL game of all games — Manchester City versus Liverpool

The two best teams in England, Manchester City and Liverpool, will square off on Sunday (April 10) in a potentially explosive encounter that could decide where this season's Premier League title ends up. However, before that on Saturday, bang in-form Tottenham will aim to continue their recently good run when they travel to Aston Villa, who themselves have hit a brick wall in recent times.

Event # 1 – EPL, Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Aston Villa will be looking to end a three-match losing streak in the Premier League when they host red-hot Tottenham tomorrow, Saturday, April 9. The Villans, Aston Villa, have suffered a dip in form recently, having loss their last three matches on the spin which have come after they had won three straight matches. Villa's recent home form is of major concern as they have won only one of their last six home matches and more worryingly for them, is the fact that they have won just two of their last 20 matches against Tottenham with both of those wins coming away from home. The last time Aston Villa beat Tottenham at Villa Park was in 2008 and they have lost their last six home matches against Tottenham. They will be hoping to avoid a record seventh-consecutive home defeat against The Spurs.

Tottenham are in fourth place following their recent upturn in form by virtue of a better goal difference but have played a game more than fifth-placed Arsenal. The race for the top-four spot is incredibly tight as just five points separate fourth place to eight place. Tottenham, in their last match, enhanced their chances of a top-four finish by hammering the in-form Newcastle United 5-1, after initially trailing 1-0. That win was their third in a row and their fourth in five matches. After struggling initially under recently appointed manager Antonio Conte, Tottenham have now scored 21 goals in their last six matches and have scored four or more goals in three of those matches. It's the first time that Tottenham have scored 21 goals in six matches since 1965.

KEY STATS

Aston Villa — have won just two of their last 20 Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L15), both away from home in April 2015 and May 2021. Their last victory against them at Villa Park was in January 2008.

Tottenham – have scored 21 goals in their last six Premier League matches (W5 L1), scoring four or more goals in three of those games (4-0 vs Leeds, 5-0 vs Everton, 5-1 vs Newcastle). It's the first time Spurs have scored 21 times in the space of six top-flight games since a run between April and September 1965.

Both sides – Tottenham have won their last six Premier League away games against Aston Villa. Only against the Villans themselves have they had a longer winning away run in their league history (seven between 1950 and 1956).

The betting tip. Tottenham win.

Event # 2 EPL – Manchester City vs Liverpool

Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool face each other in a super Sunday blockbuster affair at the Etihad in a match that will have football fans worldwide glued to their television screens until the final whistle.

Ahead of a monumental Premier League heavyweight bout, the best teams in England flexed their muscles against Europe's elite, and they didn't even have to use all their best players to do it. Both secured victories and now both sides clash at the Etihad in a match that could potentially decide the league title. Manchester City and Liverpool are separated by one point at the top of the league table and the outcome is likely to have a major implication for the title race.

Liverpool have been unbeatable over the last few months with new signing, Colombian Luis Diaz, in sparkling form, thus giving the Reds another option upfront as they seek to overhaul the champions, City. Man City's seemingly unassailable nine-point lead atop the table has been whittled down to just a single point after Liverpool's incredible run of form — but City have not exactly been wobbling. There has just been one league defeat during Liverpool's run, at home to Tottenham, but some costly draws coupled with Liverpool's 10-match winning streak has set up this mouthwatering encounter. When both teams met earlier this season at Anfield the games ended 2-2, now, who will win the Premier League title decider, history favours Liverpool the last 10 years, but City will have home field advantage.

KEY STATS

Man City — Manager Pep Guardiola has lost more matches in all competitions against Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp than against any other manager (8), while Klopp has only lost as many matches against Felix Magath (8) in his managerial career as he has against Guardiola.

Liverpool — have won each of their last 10 Premier League games, keeping eight clean sheets in this run. It's their fifth run of 10+ consecutive Premier League wins, with each of their previous four being ended by different sides (2-2 v Bolton 2006, 0-2 v Chelsea 2014, 1-1 v Man Utd 2019, 0-3 v Watford 2020).

Both sides — have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League home games against Liverpool (W7 D4), going down 4-1 in Jürgen Klopp's first visit to the Etihad in the competition in November 2015.

The betting tip. Draw.

JUSTBET ODDS – Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ASTON VILLA TO WIN $3.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,200

TOTTENHAM TO WIN $2.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,250

MATCH TO DRAW $ 3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Villa) winning the game 2-0 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000

Odds on the Away Team (Tottenham) winning the game 2-3 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester City vs Liverpool

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $2.05 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,050

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600

MATCH TO DRAW $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600

Odds on the Home Team (City) winning the game 3-1 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000

Odds on the Away Team (L/Pool) winning the game 2-3 at full time $31.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $31,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $51.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $51,000.