The European Championship starts today (Friday, June 11)

The 2020 European Championship of football is finally here. After being postponed by a year due to the novel coronavirrus pandemic, the Championship will kick off with Turkey facing Italy in Rome today, Friday, June 11.

Event # 1 – EURO – Turkey vs Italy

Italy are returning to a major competition after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and head into the Euro 2020 in scintillating form, having racked up an eight-match winning streak without conceding in those matches. Italy will be aiming to maintain their long unbeaten run with their last defeat coming in the 2019 Nations League Competition against the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal (a 0-1 loss). Since then, they have gone 27 matches without defeat, and they marked their 22nd win during this run with a big 4-0 victory against the Czechs in their final warm-up game last Friday (June 4).

Meanwhile, many fans are tipping Turkey as one of the dark horses of the tournament on the back of some impressive performances over the last two years. They are unbeaten so far this year, starting off with impressive wins in World Cup qualifying matches over the likes of Holland and Norway and they wrapped up their warm-up for the Euros with a comfortable 2-0 win over modest Maldova at the weekend to make it four wins and two draws so far this year.

Turkey have never beaten Italy and, with both sides in top form, home advantage might work in Italy's favour. However, Italy will fancy getting the win to kick-start their campaign having won each of their last eight matches, each with clean sheets. While Turkey are also on a good run of form, they haven't played opposition as strong as Italy, apart from Holland recently.

KEY STATS

• Turkey – have lost all four of their opening games at Euro finals — this includes their opening match against Italy in the 2000 tournament (1-2). Interestingly, though, Turkey have conceded only three goals in 10 games in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, the joint-best defensive record alongside Belgium.

• Italy – have never lost at the Stadio Olimpico in a major tournament, World Cup and Euro combined (W6 D2). They also have not conceded a single goal in the last seven games.

• Both sides – Turkey and Italy's only previous encounter in a major tournament was at UEFA Euro 2000, also on June 11. It was their opening game of the tournament, ending 2-1 to Italy courtesy of goals from Antonio Conte and a penalty from Filippo Inzaghi. It was also in that game that Okan Buruk scored Turkey's first ever goal in the European Championships.

The betting tip. Italy win.

Event # 2 EURO – Belgium – Russia

Group B of Euro 2020 will be played in Russia and the home side, Russia, will host one of the favourites to lift the cup, Belgium, in an expected thrilling affair on Saturday (June 12) in St Petersburg.

Belgium are ranked number one in the world in Fifa's ranking and are second favourite behind France to win the title — they return to the stadium where they won the third — fourth place match at the 2018 World Cup.

Belgium will head into this match in good form, having only lost twice in their last 30 matches since their defeat to France in the 2018 World Cup semi-final. Ahead of this opening match, Belgium, ranked 37 places ahead of their opponents, Russia, will have fond memories of their last two head-to-head encounters in 2019. Firstly, the Belgians hammered the Russians 3-1 in Brussels and 4-1 in this very St Petersburg Stadium where this match will be played.

Russia, on the other hand, will have home advantage on their side as they are one of the hosts of the EURO 2020 tournament. They will head into this crucial opening match against Belgium, fully aware of the fact they were thumped 1-3 and 1-4 by their opponents in their last two meetings. However, they have since put those defeats behind them and have rebounded with eight straight victories in their qualifying games, with 31 goals scored and just one conceded during this amazing unbeaten run. A 4-0 battering of Scotland in Moscow shows that the Russians cannot be underestimated on home turf.

KEY STATS

• Belgium – are one of only two European teams (alongside France) to have reached the quarter-finals of each of the last three major tournaments (World Cup + European Championships, reaching the last 8 at World Cup 2014, Euro 2016, World Cup 2018 — None of Belgium's last 12 games at the European Championships have ended in a draw (W5 L7), a run which started in the 1980 final (1-2 vs West Germany).

• Russia – as the USSR, Russia won the first ever European Championships in 1960, beating Yugoslavia 2-1 after extra-time in the final. They have lost the subsequent three European Championships finals they have reached: 1964, 1972 and 1988.

• Both sides – this is the sixth meeting between Belgium and Russia at a major tournament (World Cup + European Championships), but the first at the UEFA European Championships. Russia won the first two encounters at the 1970 and 1982 World Cup, both as USSR. Since then, Belgium have prevailed in all three subsequent matches.

The betting tip. Belgium win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Turkey vs Italy

Friday, June 11, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

TURKEY TO WIN $8.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,600

ITALY TO WIN $1.54 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,540

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Turkey)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $29.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $29,000

Odds on the Away Team (Italy)

winning the game 0-2 at full time $5.80 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,800

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $6.80 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,800.

JUSTBET ODDS – Belgium vs Russia

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

BELGIUM TO WIN $1.74 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,740

RUSSIA TO WIN $5.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,000

MATCH TO DRAW $3.65 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,650

Odds on the Home Team (Belgium)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $15,000

Odds on the Away Team (Russia)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $16,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000.