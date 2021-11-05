The fierce Manchester Derby

The first Manchester derby of the season will take centre stage this Saturday (November 6) at Old Trafford when Man United host defending Premier League Champions Manchester City. After which Premier League leaders Chelsea will look to continue their impressive form when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Event # 1 – EPL, Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester United and Manchester City have had a long, fierce, and storied history, with the momentum shifting in the last decade, as City have won three of the last four Premier League titles and finished above United every season since 2013/14.

Manchester United will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when Pep Guardiola and his stuttering Man City side travel across town to Old Trafford. The Red Devils recorded a morale-boosting 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the league last weekend, which eased the pressure on head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 20-time English champions then picked up a point away to Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice in a dramatic 2-2 draw. Unfortunately for Solskjaer, these two results might not be enough to save his job as another result like the Liverpool debacle against their city rivals might just prompt the United hierarchy to part ways with their former striker.

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, have had a stuttering start to the season even though they sit third in the table just five points off leaders Chelsea. City suffered their second loss of the last weekend when they were surprisingly beaten 0-2 at home by Crystal Palace having played the entire second half of the match with 10 men. To compound their woes, they also had a goal ruled out for offside. Call it what you may, a mini slump, loss of form, City is still the most talented side in the league, and they will step up their game for the derby against their hated rivals United. With that said, this is the same side that hammered Arsenal 5-0, beat Leicester and Chelsea away from home, and drew with Liverpool 2-2 at Anfield. Fans should be in for a cracker tomorrow, Saturday, when both sides takes the field.

KEY STATS

Manchester United – are unbeaten in their last four league games against Man City (W3 D1), their longest such run against them since a run of six between 2008 and 2011. However, Manchester United have conceded at least once in each of their last 13 home games in all competitions. Only twice have they had a longer run without a home clean sheet in their history – 21 games between April 1958 and March 1959 and 14 between September 1954 and February 1955.

Manchester City – have failed to score in three of their 10 Premier League games this season, already as many as they had in the whole of 2020-21. However, the Citizens have never failed to score in the 12:30 Saturday kick-off slot since it became a regular fixture in the Premier League in 2016-17 (23 games).

Both sides – Manchester City have won seven Premier League away games against Manchester United, the joint most of any team at Old Trafford in Premier League history (also Liverpool with seven wins). Interestingly, Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær has won four of his eight meetings with Man City boss Pep Guardiola in all competitions, the best win rate of any manager to face the Spaniard at least five times (50 per cent).

The betting tip. Draw.

Event # 2 EPL – Chelsea vs Burnley

Chelsea will be aiming to make it eight straight wins in all competitions when they host struggling Burnley at Stamford Bridge, tomorrow, Saturday, in a match they should win with minimum fuss.

Last weekend, the Blues, Chelsea, brushed aside Newcastle 3-0 in another dominant display to further enhanced their Premier League title credentials. Chelsea were also victorious in the Champions League in midweek when they beat Swedish side Malmo 1-0 away, and are currently unbeaten in all competitions since their defeat to Juventus in the Champions League a few weeks ago. With each passing week Chelsea are looking like potential Premier League champions, as they have started the season on-fire, having suffered just one defeat to current Champions, Manchester City, earlier in the season. However, since that loss, they have responded by winning their last four league matches, they have the second-best attack in the league behind Liverpool and also the best defensive record, which should put them in a strong position for the game against the struggling Burnley.

Burnley, on the other hand, are aware that they are in a relegation battle again this season, but they showed last weekend that they are willing to fight for their survival. They finally secured their first win of the campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 win over promoted side Brentford at home. It was a much-needed win for Burnley, as they were one of the three remaining teams to win a match this season, the other two sides being Newcastle and Norwich. The signs were there that they would get that elusive win sooner rather later, as they had played to three draws in their last four matches prior to the win against Brentford. With that said, Chelsea have dominated the recent matches against Burnley as they have won each of their last four meetings, and six of their last seven meetings. So dominant have Chelsea been against Burnley in recent times that they have won their last three matches against them without conceding a goal.

KEY STATS

Chelsea – have won their last four Premier League games against Burnley, scoring 12 and conceding twice in this run. Chelsea have scored 16 goals in their opening five home Premier League games this season (W4 L1), their joint most at this stage of a Premier League season, also netting 16 in 2010-11. They've only scored more at this stage in two previous top-flight seasons: 17 in 1959-60 and 22 in 1958-59.

Burnley – have won just one of their 14 Premier League games against Chelsea (D3 L10). However, five of the six points they've won in the competition against the Blues have come at Stamford Bridge (W1 D2 L4).

Both sides – None of the 14 Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Burnley have ended nil-nil – indeed, all 14 matches have seen at least one goal scored in the first half, the most meetings between two teams in Premier League history to have seen at least one goal scored in the first 45 minutes in every match.

The betting tip. Chelsea win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Manchester City

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $4.33 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,330

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.76 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,760

MATCH TO DRAW $4.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,000

Odds on the Home Team (United)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $27.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000

Odds on the Away Team (City)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $22.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $22,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000

JUSTBET ODDS – Chelsea vs Burnley

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

CHELSEA TO WIN $1.29 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,290

BURNLEY TO WIN $10.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $10,000

MATCH TO DRAW $5.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,500

Odds on the Home Team (Chelsea)

winning the game 3-0 at full time $7.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,200

Odds on the Away Team (Burnley)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000