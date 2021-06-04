The fight is truly on in 2000 Guineas Further and Beyond

A full field of 16 runners will face the starter for the 47th running of the 2000 Guineas, presented this year by BetMakers Technology Group, tomorrow (June 5) at Caymanas Park. The native-bred three-year-old Grade One event for colts and geldings is run over one mile for a total purse of $3.75 million.

Of significance is that there are 16 runners in the 2021- 2000 Guineas and only six trainers. Champion trainer Anthony Nunes has seven starters which must be a record and trainer Jason DaCosta has five of the runners.

The other four trainers in the 2000 Guineas are Gary Griffiths ( Regal and Royal), Edward Stanberry ( Rising Saint), Gary Subratie ( T Brady), and Junior Small ( Father Riel).

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. CALCULUS: (3 b c by Sensational Slam – Trinket Box) – Was disappointing in The Kingston Stakes on May 8 over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) finishing ninth. It makes sense to disregard that May 8 run as Calculus is better going longer with the only hindrance being drawn at post-position one and not being known as a quick starter. Calculus will be running on for sure but it might be late.

2. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – After his short-head defeat to Further and Beyond in the Prince Consort Stakes over seven furlongs (1,400m) on April 8, Billy Whizz was on track to put in another good effort in The Kingston Stakes at 7 ½ furlongs on May 8 but that did not materialise. Billy Whizz failed to land a telling blow, finishing in fourth place behind Further and Beyond and Miniature Man, who dead-heated for first place. With the co-champion jockey Anthony Thomas still in the saddle, Billy Whizz can be given another chance and has worked well coming into the 2000 and has enough speed to deal with the number two draw.

3. REGAL AND ROYAL: (3 b c by Soul Warrior – Wap) – Ran a blinder to finish third place in The Kingston run. Regal and Royal has experience on his side from his 11 starts but will have to find much more if he is to win this Classic race.

4. FURTHER AND BEYOND: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) – Top native-bred three-year-old who is unbeaten in two starts this season – winning the Prince Consort Stakes over seven furlongs on April 8 and The Kingston Stakes over 7 ½ furlongs on May 8. In his last race, Further and Beyond who carried top weight of 57.0 kgs (126 lb), giving away lumps to his opponents dead-heated with Miniature Man. With all runners sitting level at 57.0 kgs, Further and Beyond has a definite handicap advantage and is well positioned from the four draw to be close to the early pace before making his move. It is hard to oppose Further and Beyond.

5. ALIMONY: (3 ch c by Legal Process – Kysha Baby) – Is going to be left behind.

6. SANTORINI: 3 ch c by Soul Warrior - Milestone) – Has not shown any noticeable form in a while and not expected to do so tomorrow.

7. RUSTY: (3 b g by Drill – Kenzie's Charm) – Showed a glimpse of returning to form on May 22 but is far from ready to deal with these rivals.

8. BERN NOTICE: (3 ch c by Bern Identity – Blufield) – Bern Notice is going to find these runners too hot to handle.

9. OLDKINGCOLE: (3 ch c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Serguro Oro) – Can safely be bypassed.

10. RISING SAINT: (3 b c by Storm Craft – I Have A Dream) – Not expected to pose a threat.

11. JOHNCROWJEFF: (3 b g by Natural Selection – Sweetyourock) – Finished way behind in fifth in the Kingston on May 8. Johncrowjeff has been prepared by himself most of the time by his trainer and there is some confidence that he is on the improve at the right time. Like with the majority of Natural Selection colts and geldings, improvement usually comes late in the three-year-old season and at the longer distances, so look at Johncrowjeff for a possible placing effort. Note the blinkers are on and Lasix has been removed.

12. T BRADY: (3 b c by Silent Valor – Burning Clearance) – T Brady cannot be recommended on form.

13. SIR JOHN: (3 b c by Natural Selection – Luscious) – Should be oudone. Note the cheekpieces are on.

14. FATHER RIEL: (3 b c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Sayamanda) – Has no business in this Classic contest. Note the tongue tie is on.

15. NUCLEAR NOON: (3 b c by Nuclear Wayne – Noon It Is) – Came from behind to beat stablemate Go Deh Girl by 1 ¾ lengths over 7 furlongs on last. Nuclear Noon ran the distance in a smooth 1:26.2 which places him in direct contention for top honours in the 2000. Nuclear Noon is versatile, is improving at the right, and will be unhindered coming from the 15 draw. Expect an explosive run by Nuclear Noon who can sit close to the leaders before his jockey decides it is time to go.

16. MINIATURE MAN: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Runaway Gal) – Dead-heated with Further and Beyond in The Kingston Stakes. Miniature Man, who was getting weight from Further and Beyond, is now level, making it difficult for him to change that order purely based on the handicaps. Yet, it is well known that handicaps while playing a part is not the only consideration among three-year-olds as there is the factor of development. Miniature Man has acquired the experience and is making his natural progression at the right time. He is as fit as hands can make him and drawn on the wide outside is a distinct plus as his jockey Dick Cardenas is known not to like running on the rails especially in the early part of his races.