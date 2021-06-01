The final tick

The majority of horses heading into the first two Classic races of the season, the 1000 (fillies) and 2000 (colts and geldings) Guineas, put in their final gallops over last weekend.

Both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas are run over a mile and will be on the racing card of Saturday, June 5 at Caymanas Park.

1000 GUINEAS

Warm favourite She's A Wonder trained by Ian Parsard with the tongue tie on galloped six furlongs in a cool 1:17.0 on Sunday morning. Expect She's A Wonder to have Reyan Lewis in the saddle come Guineas day.

The Gary Griffiths-conditioned Regal and Royal galloped (Sunday, May 30) while recording a time of 1:10.0 for five and a half furlongs.

Secret Identity, from the barn of trainer Tensang Chung expected to be the mount of co-champion jockey Dane Nelson, was easy in her Sunday gallop clocking 1:05.3 for five furlongs.

First time winner She's My Destiny navigated six furlongs in 1:16.0 for trainer Jason DaCosta.

Hoist The Mast, probably the only entry of champion trainer Anthony Nunes in the 1000, strode four furlongs according to the official clockers in a time of 52.2 seconds.

Amy the Butcher, trained by Patrick Fong, who was a winner on her last trip to the starting gates just last week strode six furlongs in 1:22.1.

2000 GUINEAS

There was much more activity from the colts and geldings preparing for the 2000.

The Nunes-trained Calculus was timed at 1:15.1 for six furlongs on Saturday, May 29, with Santorini another Nunes inmate galloped four furlongs in 51.4.

The hot favourite to win the 2000 Guineas, Further and Beyond, also trained by Nunes galloped six furlongs in 1:16.2. Other Nunes horses to gallop were Bern Notice – six furlongs in 1:22.3 and Nuclear Noon – 52.0 seconds for four furlongs. Robert Halledeen will ride Nuclear Noon.

Miniature Man (DaCosta) looked efficient in his gallop at seven furlongs clocking 1:30.0. Other DaCosta horses to gallop were Johncrowjeff, seven furlongs in 1:31.4; Billy Whizz, seven furlongs in 1:28.4, and Rusty, six furlongs in 1:19.0.

Commenting on his horses for the two Classic races, DaCosta told this publication that he was satisfied with all of his preparations.

“We have a few three-year-old runners who are looking good for the Classics. The Guineas is next weekend and at present, we are putting the final touches on their preparation and hopefully, everything will go well for the team to make it to the races next week, without any incidents, so that we can compete in the events with satisfaction and hope for the best results from the horses selected to participate against some really tough horses.

“My main danger in the 2000 are of course Further and Beyond and now Nuclear Noon, while in the 1000 there are Secret Identity, She's A Wonder who are among several other tough horses also scheduled to compete.

“I am, therefore, looking for my horses to improve sufficiently to be competitive against this level of expected opposition and with all things being equal, we should expect good contests that will provide Classic entertainment, for all to savour and enjoy,” DaCosta said.

As a footnote, the young conditioner mentioned Den Street, one of the stables' early promising runners who he said is now recovering from issues that will force him to sit out the early stages of the Classic season.