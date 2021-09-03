The Linton Steadman double Jockey brings home

The Linton Steadman double Jockey brings homeFriday, September 03, 2021
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
Jockey Linton Steadman registered a long-overdue double at Caymanas Park on Saturday, August 28, closing with King's Magician in the 11th race which was the nightcap.
It was a riveting 5-1/4-length victory by the Anthony Nunes-trained King's Magician in a native-bred three-year-old (non-winners of two) contest going six furlongs (1200 metres). King's Magician was the third winner on the race card for the leading trainer Anthony Nunes, following wins by Golden Wattle ridden by Steadman and Devine Lexie with Kiaman McGregor aboard.
King's Magician, a three-year-old chestnut colt by Performing Magic – Regency, completed the 1200 metres run in time of 1:12.3 seconds, with supporting splits of 22.4, 46,2 seconds.
Ianzha Links finished second under Dick Cardenas and Turnonthelights (Oneil Mullings) was another length away in the third slot.
“Winning is uppermost in everyone's mind so that when an opportunity presents itself one has to be prepared to grab that opportunity with both hands.
“I exercise both horses ( Golden Wattle and King's Magician) in the mornings and I have confidence in the ability of both.
“The filly Golden Wattle has good ability and the colt King's Magician winner of the last race is happy in himself; the last race he ran he was unfortunate and I said to myself being happy in himself if he did not get into any traffic problems, then he will be a runaway winner.
“ King's Magician used the happiness in himself and came away a lonely winner. So, going into the two races, I was confident that I would come out as the winner,” Steadman told this publication.
