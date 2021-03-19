The longer, the better for Calculus – trainer Anthony Nunes

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes strengthened his crop of runners heading into the Classic races after Calculus got up in time to win the 26th running of the Sir Howard Stakes feature over six furlongs (1,200m) on Sunday, March 14, at Caymanas Park.

The Sir Howard Stakes, a Restricted Stakes Allowance II (non-winners of two) for colts and geldings, kick-started the “Road to the Triple Crown” for the male horses and Calculus announced himself with authority. Dane Nelson was the rider.

How the race was won by Calculus was a morale-boosting delight for Nunes when the Classic hopeful, bay colt by Sensational Slam out of the Bernardini mare, Trinket Box, stormed past rivals to grab the win, in the dying moments of the race, by a half a length, from the leader Regnant, Shane Ellis up. The winning time was 1:14.1 with splits of 22.4 by 47.0 flat.

“I am proud of him: Six furlongs is not going to be ideal for Calculus, he will want to go two turns or longer. So, he gutted it out and showed he has a lot of class – that we know, and he has the talent too, but six furlongs was on the sharp side.

“It was a nice starting point not having raced since December, so if he won it would have been great too. If he didn't, it still would have been OK as we still have things down the line for when the races get longer; he will be there and more comfortable.

“I am very happy. Happy that he got up in time to grab a bunch of sprinters. And let us now hope that he stays healthy and strong so we can have some fun with him later on, once he is fit and doing well,” Nunes offered.