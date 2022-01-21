The longer Atomica goes, the better she will be – trainer Gary Subratie

ATOMICA signalled clear and emphatic Classic intention with a resounding six-length win over 1,200 metres in a native-bred three-year-old (non-winners of two) event at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 15.

Trainer Gary Subratie shared, “Leaving January going into February, this is the performance I wanted to see from her as a three-year-old as plans can be made to see which of the races she will participate in and [then I can] set things in motion. She has done enough to demonstrate that she has class, [though] I was aware that she has class even before I raced her.

“Let us see how she moves on from here and what she does to strengthen her resolve in the time allotted. However, I think that she does need more ground, for although she sprinted today and the race before, the longer she goes, she will perform much better,” Subratie added.

In her race on Saturday last, ridden by Dane Dawkins as the 4/5 chance, Atomica, a chestnut filly by Nuclear Wayne out of Honkeytonkville, ran 1,200 metres in a sprightly time of 1:13.0 seconds, with guiding split fractions of 22.4, 46.3 seconds. Luksol (Anthony Thomas) finished second as the 4/1 choice, followed back to the line by third finisher Power of Faith (Oshane Nugent).