The nod to King Arthur

A three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event takes centre stage on the 11-race card tomorrow, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Caymanas Park. A small but talented field of seven runners will face the starter over one mile (1,600m) in the $1.5-million total purse event.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. DOUBLE CROWN: (4 ch g by Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) – Beat a good field over this distance at the Overnight Allowance level on July 31. Then Double Crown won comfortably by six lengths ahead of Chinamax, Legality and Sentient in a time of 1:40.2. Now stepping up with a feather to tote, over a distance he is effective plus having the in-form Jordan Barrett in the saddle, Double Crown has every chance of winning. Double Crown is expected to be close up to the leaders with his strength coming to the fore in the final three furlongs.

2. KING ARTHUR: (4 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – Was very disappointing when finishing in fifth place behind Crimson and Hover Craft in the recent Legal Light Trophy over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Prior to that, King Arthur defeated Horse of the Year Nipster at 7 ½ furlongs in the King's Plate. King Arthur is more than comfortable here and can easily turn the tables on both Crimson and Hover Craft. Note also that if the recent wet conditions continue King Arthur's chances are much improved as he enjoys when the track is sloppy.

3. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Still not ready for a competitive run against these, meaning that Awesome Treasure is going to be left behind. She may yet play a part in the outcome with her speed in the early part of the race.

4. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – This 11-year-old continues to amaze with his performances. Hover Craft just failed to nip Crimson in the recent Legal Light Trophy and should enjoy this distance with his customary late kick being his main weapon. Tends to be slowly out of the gates and surprisingly Hover Craft after being defeated by Crimson is worse off in the handicaps. Yet, despite this situation, Hover Craft is steely enough to make his presence felt.

5. SENTIENT: (5 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – A winner over Roy Rogers at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) two weeks ago. That was, however, at the Overnight Allowance after Sentient was struggling at this grade. Sentient will have to find extra if he is to be competitive but has shown in the past that he packs a lot of class and if in the right mood can overcome these. Cannot be ruled out of contention.

6. SUPERLUMINAL: (9 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – As dogged as they come, but Superluminal's chances of winning this one is limited.

7. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Was brilliant when beating Hover Craft by a head in the recent Legal Light Trophy (July 31). Crimson was closer to the leaders in that race and when asked to fight, did so and again proved his class. Crimson is still at home at a mile and although he would prefer another two-turn event, can make it two wins on the trot. Of note is that Crimson carries the same weight tomorrow as he did on July 31.