The 'replacements' come to the fore JustBet now offering the Buffalo Bills at $5.80 to win Super Bowl

The Replacements was a movie released in 2000 starring Keanu Reeves and Gene Hackman that was loosely based on the 1987 National Football League (NFL) strike — specifically the then Washington Redskins, who won all three replacement games without any of their regular players and went on to win Super Bowl XXII. Last weekend, three replacement quarterbacks (QBs) got their time in the spotlight and made the most of the opportunity to shine.

But, before highlighting the exploits of 'the replacements,' the point must be made that there are no undefeated teams remaining in the NFL this season following the loss by the Arizona Cardinals to a undermanned Green Bay Packers unit last week Thursday (October 28).

Green Bay had eight starters out of the line-up — including their top-3 wide receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling— and entered the game as visiting underdogs but displayed their mettle in carving out a 24-21 win. It helped that the Cardinals had a half-strength DeAndre Hopkins who was in and out of the line-up (mostly out) because of a strained hamstring, but Arizona lost a game they could have (and should have) won.

With the ball at the Green Bay five-yard line and trailing by three points with 15 seconds left in the game, the Cardinals appeared to surely be on their way to extending the unbeaten run. A field goal would have forced overtime, but the Cardinals had bigger ambitions and they went for the jugular.

QB Kyler Murray threw a perfect back-shoulder pass to veteran receiver AJ Green in the right-corner of the end zone but Green failed to turn around, apparently believing that the play was going in a different direction. The result, corner back Rasul Douglas intercepted the pass with only 12 seconds left to preserve the victory.

The Packers have now won seven straight after losing 38-3 in Week 1 to the New Orleans Saints and visit Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday (November 7) to tackle the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) who struggled to beat the lowly New York Giants last Monday night. This should be an interesting watch and the Chiefs need not be reminded that these are not the Giants. The Cardinals (7-1) will have their hands full when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) who are much better than their record suggests – will be interesting to see how Arizona responds after their first loss.

The aforementioned 'replacement' QBs represented the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively and all three emerged with surprising wins. Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns to help push the Jets to their second win of the season at the expense of a pretty good Bengals team. The impressive 34-31 victory came in only the second start for White whose first outing was a 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots on October 24 – This may be a ray of hope for the Jets (they hope).

QB Jameis Winston was looking forward to facing (and possibly defeating) his former team for the first time when the Buccaneers came visiting last Sunday, and he was in it for just over a quarter before retiring due to a season-ending knee injury. In came Trevor Siemian, with seven years of experience, to navigate the remaining three quarters of the encounter. His 159 passing yards and a touchdown wasn't much but, along with the outstanding performance of the Saints' defence, it was just enough for the 36-27 win.

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady (375 passing yards with four touchdowns) outperformed his less illustrious counterpart but had two interceptions that were difference-makers. The Saints (5-2) are hosting the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) this Sunday and will look to continue their winning ways while the Buccaneers will use their bye-week to try and answer some questions.

With Dallas' starting QB Dak Prescott sidelined, backup Cooper Rush got his first opportunity since 2017 to throw in an NFL game. Having just two NFL-passing yards to his credit (prior to Sunday) not much was expected from Rush and all of Dallas was hoping that the defense would hold – and that they did. But, more than that, Rush contributed 325 passing yards and two touchdowns to give the Cowboys just enough cushion to eke out a 20-16 win in Minnesota.

The defensive battle was capped off by an impressive Cowboys' offensive drive with the Vikings leading 13-16. With just under one minute of playtime remaining and Dallas with the ball on Minnesota's six-yard line, Cooper Rush threw short to Amari Cooper who had to reach behind the defender to complete the go-ahead, winning touchdown.

The Cowboys (6-1) have indicated the return of Prescott this Sunday when they play host to the Denver Broncos (4-4) and expect their win streak to continue, while the Vikings (3-4) will have to do a lot better offensively when they try to navigate the waters on a visit to Baltimore (5-2) to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens who are coming off their Week 8 bye following the Week 7 shellacking by the Bengals.

