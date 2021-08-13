The right decision was made — Oaks winning trainer Ian Parsard

Trainer Ian Parsard, who saddled She's A Wonder to win two legs of the fillies' Classics (Jamaica Oaks and 1000 Guineas), said, after much contemplation, that the team at the stables made the right decision to run the filly in the Oaks (10 furlongs) and not the Jamaica Derby (12 furlongs).

“I would say that looking at the result of this win as it turned out it was the right decision taken by the team. We were thinking of running her in the Derby rather than in the Oaks. But from where we stand, as it turned out, it was the right decision not to race her in the Oaks. She won well but not impressively. Against the colts and geldings in the Derby, I think going 12 furlongs, she would have had her work cut out. So all in all, I think that this was the right decision for us to secure the second Classic,“ Parsard told this publication.

Jockey Reyan Lewis put on a scintillating display of good timing and judgement throughout the running of the 10-horse Jamaica Oaks field then he produced She's A Wonder with another well-timed run to win the Oaks

She's A Wonder had on June 5 ,won the opening 1000 Guineas fillies' Classic of the season and placed third in St Leger that was won by the Derby winner Calculus.

Returning to add the Oaks to her winning success, the hot-stepping three-year-old bay filly of Bern Identity out of the Southern Halo mare Jamaican Dream won the 2000 metres event by three lengths as the 1/5 favourite in a time of 2:13.3 seconds with fractions of 23.4, 50.4, 1:17.0, 1:43.4 seconds.

Amy The Butcher, who finished second in the 1000 Guineas to She's A Wonder, produced her best form to once again fill the runner-up slot by three lengths. Ianzha Links, ridden by Phillip Parchment, finished third at 28/1 with Action Man finishing fourth, Omar Walker up at odds of 14/1.

“I thought the race was interesting. She was a bit slow out at the gates but, being the possessor of good speed, was able to recover and find a good position and was not closed down on her rail run trip. I thought the jockey did an excellent job as he did not rush her through but kept her well-rated even though he had pressure coming to him he did not panic.

“Naturally, she moved on her own volition at the half-mile and got rid of that first sign of pressure. But coming into the final turn, the pressure was coming back at her once again, so he (Reyan) waited and waited and when She's A Wonder straightened for the drive, it was when he asked her the question at the last two furlongs and he got the job done done in the last part of the race. I lift my hat to Reyan as he rode an excellent race to produce a memorable win,” Parsard said.

Commenting further Parsard said it was a team effort at the stables which brought about the success enjoyed by She's A Wonder.

“Everyone at the stables played a part. It was team work in a clock work like manner and for that I say thanks to all concerned,” the trainer said.

Parsard then added: “Of great significance to me, is the fact that She's A Wonder is by Bern Identity, a stallion which serves at my farm, Paradise. This is the second main crop for Bern Identity and it is pleasing, to see one of his progeny perform so admirably on the track at such an early stage. So, then, we have had She's A Wonder from she was born until now, which is rather special and I must thank the team at the farm for the work they have done in caring and protecting this filly.“