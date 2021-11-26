The sprinting 'Phoenix' rises

Rising from the get-go, Phoenix Risen left the maiden tag behind in a native-bred two-year-old special weight juvenile sprint call over 1,000 metres round at Caymanas Park on Sunday, November 21.

It was the third win for the season from the juvenile stock of trainer Philip Feanny. The other Feanny two-year-old winners were Power and Prncsshootingstar.

Phoenix Risen ( Traditional — Impetus), with jockey Omar Walker having the reins in his hands, won the event by 5 ½ lengths. The winning time of 1:00.1 seconds was built upon fractions of 23.3 x 47.0. A Gift From Ben (Anthony Thomas) finished second with Hidden Valley (Dick Cardenas) taking the third slot.

Smart in victory, the run was pleasing to trainer Feanny, but he gave notice that his charge was essentially a short runner.

“Even though Phoenix Risen possesses useful talent, he is still a short runner,” was the terse comment from Feanny in his post-race interview.