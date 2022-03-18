The three-year-old heat is on as Classic season looms

The three-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 11 (non-winners of two event for local horses and maiden for foreigners) presents another opportunity for the Classic aspirants to get needed race competition for the big races to come. The distance of this race is 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m), with the analysis of the eight-horse gathered published below.

1. RORAIMA: (3 b c by Bern Identity — Classic Princess) — Showed little when stepping up to non-winners of two on February 26. Roraima should improve on his seventh-place finish as the extra half-a-furlong will be to his liking.

2. LION OF EKATI (USA): (3 dk b/br c by Tale of Ekati — Indian Conduct) — This US-bred has shown nothing in his five starts on local soil. Lion of Ekati can be safely eliminated.

3. RAINSVILLE: (3 gr c by Casual Trick — Fiftyshadesofgray) – Rainsville was beaten into third place by Outbidder and Luksol over seven furlongs on February 6. He is going to enjoy the extra real estate but faces Luksol again, thereby limiting the possibility of winning. Notwithstanding, Rainsville will go close.

4. WOWZA (USA): (3 dkb c by Jack Hamilton — Springtime) — Can be bypassed.

5. THE CITADEL: (3 ch g by Key To Power – Wings of Hope) – Well-grown colt was an easy winner first time out at 6 ½ furlongs on February 19. Then The Citadel defeated Sunset Silhoutte by 2 ½ lengths in a time of 1:23.1. The Citadel has been progressing at exercise with the extension of a furlong sure to suit him. With not many top-quality three-year-old colts and gelding around, The Citadel has the opportunity to state his Classic case.

6. OUR ANGEL: (3 b f by Savoy Stomp — My Angel) —Could not deal with the fillies seven days ago, making it difficult against these.

7. LUKSOL (USA): (3 b f by Tapiture — Stunning Taste) — Luksol has finished second on four consecutive outings. Although going further, not much speed is present, giving Luksol the opportunity of setting off in front, and he may prove hard to tag.

8. PEAKY BLINDERS: (3 ch c by Mshawish — Visionary Wonder) — Made a noticeable debut on March 5, against an ordinary field. Then Peaky Blinders came from behind horses after a slow start to win by 3 ¼ lengths over the straight course in 59.2 seconds. Tomorrow running two and a half furlongs longer, Peaky Blinders has a good enough chance of winning as anyone else in this contest.