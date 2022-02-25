The visor off makes a difference for Excessive Force

WITH the visor taken off by trainer Philip Feanny, Excessive Force started his 2022 campaign a completely different animal. The change in equipment plus diligent conditioning brought out the best in this foreigner in no uncertain manner, as there was no recurrence of Excessive Force's perennial problem of going wide on the turns.

Excessive Force returned to winning ways with an intimidating performance in an Overnight Allowance call for three-year-olds and upwards at Caymanas Park on Saturday, February 19.

Excessive Force (Linton Steadman), won the contest by 3 3/4 lengths going 1,900 metres, in a time of 2:01.4 seconds, after the five-year-old chestnut horse pocketed split fractions of 25.3 x 50.2 x 1:15.1 x 1:40:0 seconds to win the event with a late run.

Big Jule (Omar Walker), the 3/5 favourite, finished second with Crimson (Dane Dawkins) running on to earn the third spot. Noticeably, the tongue tie came off Big Jule before the start of the race but his trainer Ian Parsard gave permission for his charge to race without the nominated equipment.

With trainer Feanny on duty in the following race, jockey Steadman explained the improved performance of the five-year-old.

“I had all the confidence in him today [Saturday]. I exercised him [ Excessive Force] a few mornings without his blinkers and he felt more relaxed and his effort was a little better, especially while riding the bends. Today the hope was for the same run around the turns. Excessive Force has the class and the pace, and with two good turns he showed that his mindset is more settled and his approach to his task is less difficult — hence the improved performance as he has the class to carry out the task. With that class he has demonstrated how versatile he is in his approach to racing.

“ Excessive Force is versatile as he can sprint in the shorter races and will run on when running over the longer distances — but the trainer is the sole decider where and when he runs,” Steadman shared.