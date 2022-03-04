The 'Warrior Chief' reaches 1,200 winners

Dane “The Warrior Chief” Nelson provided more evidence to support the claim that he is one of the best in the saddle when he reached the milestone of 1,200 career winners aboard the Richard Azan-conditioned Scooby in last Saturday's (February 26) third race at Caymanas Park.

“Winning 1,200 races is the best feeling in my life different from having a life. To reach such a milestone is a great moment in anyone's life and that's a good thing for any jockey to win 1,200 races. It is not easy to win so many races as you have to put in the hard work and dedication for it to happen.

“Over the years, I have worked really hard at my profession. There is a lot of dedication, determination, and commitment that I have put in, as riding is what I love and I have the belief in myself to do greatness,” Nelson said.

He added: “Reaching the landmark of 1,200 career winners wasn't possible without help from owners, trainers, grooms, other jockeys, racing personnel, family, friends, and surely not least the racing fans. I could not have done it without the support racing fans have given me over the years. The support of racing fans has been invaluable to the development of my career.”

The man from the community of Waterford in St Catherine – a stone's throw away from the racetrack – became the fifth jockey in the history of thoroughbred racing in Jamaica to ride 1,200 or more races. Winton “Fanna” Griffiths (1663 wins); Trevor “Slicer” Simpson (1473 wins); Shane “Canter Man” Ellis (1,293 wins); and Charles “Bogle Man” Hussey (1239 wins) have won more races than Nelson. Nelson, on Wednesday (March 2), added three more wins to his tally after booting home Uncle Vinnie, Acero and Power Ranking on the 10-race card.

Nelson's career statistics now stand at 1,203 local winners, 276 international winners, including five at the Santa Rosa Park racetrack in Trinidad and Tobago. In total, Nelson has ridden 1,479 winners all time.

“I have never thought of myself as better than any other of the riders; I just go on the racetrack and do my thing. I feel that I have not accomplished all or have reached the top because I am still riding. Riding is always a learning process as every time I go out there to ride I am still learning and the more I learn is the more I will get better at my craft,' the former four-time champion Nelson said.

Nelson won the championship in 2012 with 124 winners; in 2013 with 117 winners; in 2014 with 111 winners and in 2020 tied with Anthony Thomas on 84 winners.

Nelson gave a hint on what's next to come.

“Remember I have been out of the saddle in Jamaica for most of the last seven years, as I have been riding in Canada, where I have also won several races. Maybe, if I was here in Jamaica over the last seven years riding right through, I would have been the winning rider at the park”.

Azan shared his thoughts on Nelson's achievement.

“It was very good that Dane [Nelson] won his 1,200th career race in Jamaica and I am glad it happened on my horse. I am happy for him,” Azan said.

One trainer that Nelson has had a long and fruitful relationship with that has yielded many wins over the years is a three-time champion Anthony Nunes. In December of 2018, Nelson won his 1,000th race aboard Musketoon, trained by Nunes.

“Reaching 1,200 winners is an amazing accomplishment and well deserved. Dane is such a wonderful human being and obviously a fantastic rider and he has proven that by riding aboard and doing very well there. It is always good to have him back home and I love him to death as he is just a good person,” Nunes said.

At 37, Nelson is just hitting prime, finding that sweet spot as a jockey between athletic ability, experience, and the support of good owners and trainers at the park.

“I was born to ride and what makes me the best at what I do is that I always do my homework. To be a very good rider, you have to be well-focused and you have to have knowledge about the game. You have to be in the game and not the other way around.

“I read the form books; I watch races and I pay keen attention to the other horses I am competing against as well as the jockeys. You have to know your horse; the other horses and you have to know how the other jockeys ride and when they always move their horses.

“Races are run in seconds; races run are run in minutes and that's quick and so although you have a game plan, things can happen during a race and you have to make that quick decision. That's something you are not born with; you have to develop that over the years of riding.

“Balance, nerve, pace, timing, and execution are very valuable in winning races and although I am good, as I said, I am still learning. You can't be overconfident as that will make you “dash away” the races,” explained Nelson.

“To stay focused, I don't idle at all. If I am not watching races or reading the form of the horses, I am either playing video games that relax my mind or watering my lawn, or watering my flowers. I am always doing things that keep my mind well-focused,' Nelson added.

Looking back, Nelson named some of the top horses that he has ridden but singled out She's A Maneater as the best he has ridden thus far in his career.

“ Ad Infinitum is the horse that really gave me the 'buss'. In 2008, I won the Superstakes on him which uplifted my career. Al Fouzia was special as she was my first Classic winner. I have also ridden the likes of Clock Work, who was also a brilliant horse; you have Ahwhofah as well. I cannot leave out Blast Them Away as he was a really nice horse.

“There are so many horses and recently Further and Beyond but the best horse that I have ridden in my career so far was the brilliant filly She's A Maneater and I won the biggest race of my career on her as well — the Diamond Mile in 2017,” Nelson said.

Nelson also recalled some of his most treasured moments.

“That slip-saddle ride aboard Kal Kal was a really good one and I rode six winners on November 17, 2013, which earned me a nomination for the RJR Sportsman and Sportswoman People's Choice award. I have so many five-timers as well, so there is so much that I have accomplished throughout the years,” said Nelson.