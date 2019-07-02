The 'Boom' Groom
It was a special day for Tarika Taylor, daughter of the winning 2019 Derby groom, Adrian Taylor. Adrian, who is the groom of Supreme Soul, asked Tarika to receive his Derby trophy during the presentation function at the end of the Blue Riband event and young Tarika did so with great pride and humility.
In photo, Tarika (middle) receives the trophy on behalf of her dad (right) from Khristhal Lee-Robinson - marketing assistant at Winsynco, sponsors of the Derby through their energy drink, Boom.
