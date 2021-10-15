PHOTO: THE DUKE IN CHARGE

Duke with an easy Robert Halledeen in the saddle in full flight as he powers home to win the Overnight Allowance Vassell “Jolly Man” Najair feature race last Saturday (October 9) at Caymanas Park travelling 5 1/2 furlongs. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

