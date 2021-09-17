Three in a row

A three-year-old and upward Open Allowance call named after the three-time winner of the Gold Cup Kilowatt takes centre stage at Caymanas Park tomorrow. Eight runners are down to take part going seven furlongs for a total purse of $1.15 million.

Below is the analysis for the runners:

1. VICTORY TURN (USA): (5 b m by Handsome Mike – Dreamingofleta) – Made all the running to win going five furlongs (1,000m) round in an impressive time of 59.3 seconds — that was, however, at the Overnight Allowance level on August 25. Stepping up here to compete, this importee is the known speed of the eight entries but this is the longest she will run this season as her longest race was in February over 6 ½ furlongs. Victory Turn cannot be discarded, yet winning is going to be difficult.

2. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Has been racing a lot of late but has not given any indication that coming into this race that she is in the type of form that can produce a winning effort.

3. EAGLE ONE (USA): (4 b c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – Was a no-show in the Reggae Trophy over the straight course on September 11. However, Eagle One won twice over this distance early in the year. Expect Eagle One to be close to the leader/s with his best effort coming in the final two furlongs. Has a good opportunity to earn for his connections but winning this one is not anticipated.

4. SENTIENT: (5 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Slowly but surely, Sentient, a known performer, is finding his top form. Sentient finished a close second behind King Arthur over one mile on August 28, this after finding his winning hoofs on August 14 at the level below – Overnight Allowance. Tomorrow, Sentient will face the top-notch Mahogany sitting just three pounds below at 123 lb. This will make his task of winning extremely difficult. Sentient is the best shot for the exacta.

5. HARRY'S TRAIN (USA): (6 ch m by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – The well-raced Harry's Train has no form to recommend her. She is filling a space for a more illustrious stable companion.

6. MAHOGANY: (4 ch g by Sensational Slam - Mete-Orite) – The horse to beat here. Mahogany comes into this race on the backend of two consecutive wins. Should have no problems going this distance and given his talent and class, Mahogany is expected to make it win number three on the trot. In addition, Mahogany is way better off in the handicaps, when compared with the seven other listed starters. Look for Mahogany to be with the early pace before taking over with 3 ½ - 4 furlongs to go and thereafter it should be home sweet home.

7. LABAN: (4 b c by Sensational Slam – For Trixie) – Laban did well when finishing fourth down the five-straight course on September 11 behind Rojorn Di Pilot. Laban is quickly finding his way in this grouping and needs more time to produce a winning effort.

8. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – El Profesor has been given 46 days rest by his trainer and returns here fit and ready but against these the task of winning is a hard one. Plus, he was dealt with by Mahogany on August 3, when El Profesor finished 19 lengths adrift. Note El Profesor races with both the blinkers and tongue-tie off.