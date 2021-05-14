Three titles in four years for Man City

MANCHESTER City won their third Premier League title in four years after rivals Manchester United were beaten by Leicester 1-2 on Tuesday, while over in Italy, Inter Milan's 11-year wait to lift the Serie A title came to an end after they were crowned champions on the weekend with victory over Sampdoria.

Event # 1 – EPL – Newcastle vs Manchester City – 11:30 am

Champions Manchester City will play their first game since being crowned Premier League champions, today when they visit Newcastle.

Manchester City claimed their third title in four years, after rivals Manchester United's midweek 2-1 loss to top four hopefuls Leicester gave them an unassailable 10-point lead over second-place United. Additionally, Newcastle's win over Leicester last weekend, coupled with Fulham's loss, guaranteed Premier League football for Newcastle next season. With their Premier League status secured, Newcastle will head into this game under little pressure against the champions. They, Newcastle, have won three of their last five matches but are without a clean sheet in their last eight games, and fans would not expect that to change against this potent City attack.

On the other hand, City have reclaimed the Premier League title they lost to Liverpool last season and will be aiming to put on a show for their fans today, Friday. With two trophies now in the bag (Premier League & League Cup), City can now afford to fully focus on the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29. Interestingly, Chelsea came from behind to beat City 2-1 on the weekend, the second time they have triumphed over City this season as they had knocked city out of the FA Cup earlier this season. That loss to Chelsea was only the third in 27 games for City this season and they head to Newcastle with the best away record in the league, having won 13 of their 17 matches played.

KEY STATS

• Newcastle – have won one of their last 20 Premier League matches against teams starting the day top of the table (D5 L14), a 2-1 win over Chelsea in December 2014.

• Man City – have won one of their last four away Premier League games against Newcastle (D2 L1), going ahead in all three games they failed to win.

• Both sides – have won one of their last 26 Premier League matches against Manchester City (D4 L21), winning 2-1 in January 2019 despite going behind in the opening minute.

The betting tip: Man City win.

Event # 2 ITA – Juventus vs Inter Milan – 11:00 am

Inter Milan clinched the Serie A title with four matches to spare as Atalanta's draw at Sassuolo last Sunday gave them an unassailable 13-point lead at the top of the table over second-place Napoli.

Following their wins of nine straight Serie A titles, Juventus relinquished their crown to Inter Milan on Sunday last after they were thrashed 3-0 at home by the other Milan team, AC Milan, who hadn't won away at Juventus in nine years. Juventus's poor season appear to be going from bad to worse as there's a real possibility that they might not even play Champions League football next season since they are currently fifth in the league table and will be hoping that Napoli, Atalanta and/or AC Milan slip up in their three remaining games to give them a chance of slipping into the top four. What's more worrying for Juventus, based on Serie A's tiebreaker rules (head-to-head games, followed by goal difference in head-to-head games, followed by overall goal difference) they are behind each of the three sides ahead them.

Meanwhile, current league leaders Inter Milan finally won their first Serie A title in 11 years, ending Juventus's nine-year dominance as Italian Champions. Inter Milan have been in imperious form all season, losing just two matches – two 2-1 losses, firstly to AC Milan in the Milan derby and then away at Sampdoria back in January – and since then the new Serie A champions have embarked on an 18-game unbeaten run which includes 14 wins, including the last 11 in a row. This is Inter Milan's 19th Serie A title overall, meaning that they have now overtaken city rival's AC Milan on 18 to become the second most successful club in Serie A history behind outgoing champions Juventus with 36 titles.

KEY STATS

• Juventus – things have not been going that well in front of goal for Juventus recently, with the side failing to score in 2 of the last 5 games.

• Inter Milan – are on an amazing run and have now gone 19 games without losing. They have won 3 of the last 5 games they have played.

• Both sides – out of 29 previous meetings, Juventus have won 14 matches while Inter Milan won 7, while 8 matches between them have ended in a draw.

The betting tip: Inter Milan win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Newcastle vs Manchester City, Friday, May 14, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

NEWCASTLE TO WIN $10.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $10,000.

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.27 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,270.

MATCH TO DRAW $6.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,000.

Odds on the Home Team (New Castle)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000.

Odds on the Away Team (City)

winning the game 1-4 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $17,000.

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Juventus vs Inter Milan, Saturday, May 15, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

JUVENTUS TO WIN $2.16 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,160.

INTER MILAN TO WIN $3.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,300.

MATCH TO DRAW $3.55 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,550.

Odds on the Home Team (Juventus)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (Inter)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000.

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000.