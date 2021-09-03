Time for the international break

While Europe's topflight leagues take a break, the UEFA World Cup qualifiers will take centre stage for the next week with some tasty matchups on show.

Event # 1 – WCQ, Norway vs the Netherlands

A new era for Dutch football under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal begins on Wednesday when the Netherlands travel to Norway for a much-anticipated World Cup qualifier.

Both Norway and Netherlands have six points from their opening three group matches and will go head-to-head for the 21st time but for the first time since 2009, at that time Netherlands won 2-0 on home soil. This will be the Netherlands' first game since they were eliminated in the round of 16 of Euro 2020. Despite a 100 per cent record during the group stage of the Euro's, a disappointing 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in which they had no shots on target, ended their journey in disappointing fashion. With that said, the Netherlands sit second in the group with six points and will be confident of securing a win on the road. A surprise 4-2 loss to Turkey in their opening match was followed by two comfortable wins against Latvia and Gibraltar, but they will know that Norway are tougher opposition.

Unlike the Netherlands, Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2020 and have not played at a major tournament since Euro 2000, the same year their current star striker Erling Haaland was born. The 21-year old's emergence as one of the world's deadliest strikers has provided optimism for the Norwegian fans. A comfortable 3-0 win over Gibraltar at home in their first match was followed by a disappointing loss to Turkey, before beating Montenegro 1-0 away which has them on the same six points as their rivals Netherlands.

KEY STATS

● Norway – have scored at least 1 goal in 19 of their previous 22 home matches in all competitions.

● Netherlands - Ther have scored 15 goals in their last 5 away matches in all competitions.

● Both sides – The Netherlands have won the last 4 meetings between both sides.

The betting tip. Netherlands win.

Event # 2 WCQ – Ukraine vs France

The Ukraine will host World Champions France in a mouth-watering World Cup qualifier at home tomorrow (Saturday, Sept 4).

Both the Ukraine and France are undefeated so far and are vying to top the group as the winner of could well qualify for Qatar 2022 as group winners. The Ukraine started their World Cup campaign with high hopes of challenging France for the top spot and automatic qualification. However, things have not gone as planned as they have garnered just three points from their opening three matches to be four points behind their opponents, France. A win here at home would blow the group wide open, giving them a chance to win the group, but a loss would strengthen the French advantage.

France have started their quest for a place at Qatar 2022 on a reasonably good note, winning two and drawing one of their opening three matches in their World Cup qualifiers, accumulating seven points from a possible nine to lead the group. If they are able to secure a victory against Ukraine, they would almost be sure of topping the group while booking their ticket to the World Cup. The French head into this crucial encounter on the back of a high-scoring 3-3 draw with Switzerland in Euro 2020, eventually losing 5-4 on penalties to be knocked out in the quarter-finals. The French will look to put that disappointment behind them with a convincing performance against the Ukrainians.

KEY STATS

● Ukraine – have won 2 of their last 5 home matches with the other 3 games ending in stalemates.

● France – have 8 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in their last 10 matches, but in World Cup qualifications, the French are unbeaten in their 3 matches played so far.

● Both sides – France have won their last 5 away matches in all competitions while Ukraine have just 2 wins in their last 5 home matches. Meanwhile, France have won 4 of their last 6 head-to-head meetings against Ukraine, losing 1 and the other ending in a draw.

The betting tip. France win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Norway vs Netherlands

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

NORWAY TO WIN $3.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,800

Netherlands TO WIN $1.96 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,960

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Norway) winning the game 2-0 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$21,000

Odds on the Away Team (Netherlands) winning the game 0-3 at full time $16.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$16,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $27.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$27,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Ukraine vs France

Saturday, September 4, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

UKRAINE TO WIN $5.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,550

FRANCE TO WIN $1.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,600

MATCH TO DRAW $3.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,800

Odds on the Home Team (Ukraine) winning the game 2-1 at full time $17.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$17,000

Odds on the Away Team (France) winning the game 1-3 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$13,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $19.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay

$19,000.