Time for World Cup qualifiers

WITH Europe's top leagues on a mini winter break, the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers and the South American Conmebol qualifiers take centre stage. Colombia, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, and Bolivia are fighting for the last automatic qualifying berth and the play-off spot against the fifth-place side from the AFC zone.

Event # 1 – WCQ, Colombia vs Peru – 4:00 pm

Colombia will be aiming to return to winning ways in their World Cup 2022 qualifiers when they welcome Peru to their Estadio Metropolitano Stadium tooday (Friday, January 28. Colombia), who have won just four of their 14 qualifiers so far, and are currently fourth in the South American qualification standing, level on points with fifth-place Peru, which makes this a vital clash for both sides. Since defeating Chile 3-1 back in September, they have drawn four of their last five qualification matches 0-0, in addition to suffering a 1-0 defeat to Brazil back in November. With that said, Colombia are in a qualification position, and are actually just two points clear of eighth-place Bolivia. La Tricolor, Colombia, should enter this vital match considering that they have only lost to Peru once since July 2011 and have won four of the last five meetings between both sides.

Peru, meanwhile, will head into the game high on confidence having won their last two World Cup qualifiers, beating Bolivia 3-0 before securing a 2-1 win over Venezuela in their two matches back in October. The Peruvians are firmly in the picture for a top four finish at this stage, securing 17 points from their 14 matches, which leaves them fifth in the standing, level on points with Colombia heading into Friday's match.

KEY STATS

Colombia – have only lost once in their last 10 matches in all competitions. More importantly, Colombia have only lost once in their last 10 home matches.

Peru – have only lost twice in their last seven away qualifying matches, however, they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 away matches.

Both sides – Peru will face an uphill battle to secure a win in Colombia, as they have just one win against Colombia in their last 20 meetings.

The betting tip: Colombia win

Event # 2 WCQ – Venezuela vs Bolivia – 5:00 pm

Bolivia will face the Venezuelans in a must-win match to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Venezuela remain firmly at the bottom of the South American qualification standing with just a slim chance of making it to Qatar 2022 so they need to start picking up victories — especially at home. Venezuela enter this match on the back of a 2-1 loss at home to Peru. That result was the third-successive defeat for the Venezuelans during their World Cup qualifying run, having previously been beaten by Chile and Ecuador away from home. The 2022 World Cup qualifiers have been tough for Venezuela as they have lost 7 of their last 8 qualifiers, with their only victory in those 8 matches coming at home against Ecuador.

Bolivia make this important trip to Venezuela in good form having recorded a 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly match. Prior to that win, Bolivia defeated Uruguay 3-0 at home in what was a vital win for the Bolivians. That win means Bolivia have now won 3 of their last 4 World Cup qualifying games, but all their victories have come at home against Uruguay, Paraguay, and Peru. Worryingly for Bolivia as well is that their away record doesn't match up to their home form as they have lost each of their last 4 World Cup qualifying away matches. In fact, football fans will be surprised to know that Bolivia have failed to win any of their last 51 away World Cup qualifying matches, which is an incredible record to own.

KEY STATS

Venezuela – have conceded at least onew goal in each of their last 10 games in all competitions, but they have also scored in each of their last 4 home matches.

Bolivia – hold the unenviable South American record of having failed to win any of their last 51 away World Cup qualifiers, and they have now lost four away games by two or more goals in a row during these current World Cup qualifiers.

Both sides – Bolivia defeated Venezuela 3-1 in La Paz earlier in the campaign. However, both Venezuela and Bolivia have not drawn any of their last six matches against each other.

The betting tip: Venezuela win

JUSTBET ODDS – Colombia vs Peru Friday, January 28, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

COLOMBIA TO WIN $1.62 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,620

PERU TO WIN $5.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,500

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

Odds on the home team (Colombia) winning the game 2-0 at full time $6.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,500

Odds on the Away Team (Peru) winning the game 1-2 at full time $20.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $20,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $7.25 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,250.

JUSTBET ODDS – Venezuela vs Bolivia Friday, January 28, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

VENEZUELA TO WIN $1.62 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,620

BOLIVIA TO WIN $5.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,500

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Venezuela) winning the game 1-0 at full time $5.75 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,750

Odds on the Away Team (Bolivia) winning the game 1-2 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000

Odds on the game drawing 0-0 at full time $8.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,500.