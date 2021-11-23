TOBA Mixed Sale set for tomorrow

The 2021 Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders (TOBA) Sale takes place tomorrow (November 24) in the official car park at Caymanas Park, starting at 10:00 am.

This year there is a difference as the 2021 sale will not be confined to yearlings only. The TOBA 2021 Sale is a mixed offering of yearlings and two-year-olds.

The latest count from the published TOBA catalogue indicates a total of 85 yearlings entered along with 29 two-year-olds.

“This year we have made a significant change to the sale. TOBA will have not only yearlings but two-year-olds as well entering the ring for purchase. This diversification of the sale comes at an opportune time as the racing industry, like many others, has felt the impact of the [novel coronavirus] pandemic, and the thought now is to make as many horses as is possible available to buyers,” Roshane Douse, the chief executive officer of TOBA, told this publication.

Continuing Douse said: “The 2021 TOBA Mixed Sale, due to Government's COVID-19 restrictions will have limitations to the number of people allowed to be physically present in the Caymanas car park. Like last year, TOBA is offering an online buying platform. This online buying platform can be accessed by e-mailing TOBA ( thoroughbredbreeders@hotmail.com) and requesting to be placed on this buyers' platform. Note also that the sale will be streamed live on the TOBA website ( tobajamaica.com).”