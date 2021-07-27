Tongue tie makes a difference for Moonova

Tongue tie makes a difference for MoonovaTuesday, July 27, 2021
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
MOONOVA , running for the third time, recovered from a slow start to win a five-round dash in a driving finish going away in a Restricted Allowance II call for local three-year-olds (non-winners of two) and maiden three-year-old and upwards foreigners. Moonova 's first win came on Saturday, July 24, 2021, racing with the tongue tie on.
In her two previous races the three-year-old grey filly by Overanalyze - Jennifer Moon by Alphabet Soup finished third.
Trained by Gary Subratie for owners We're Family and ridden by Dane Dawkins, Moonova won the event by 1 1/2 lengths, as the 9/5 favourite, from long-time leader and 7/1 betting option True Bravado – another US import – with Robert Halledeen in the saddle.
Yet another United States importee, I Am Fred (Phillip Parchment), finished third to make it a one-two-three result for the foreigners.
“It was a pleasing win coming from her. It was Moonova's third start and it is very pleasing to see how well she conducted herself in the effort before going on to win at the non-winners of two level.
“Now that the maiden win is behind her, the more Moonova races the better she will become as there are positive signs in her make-up.
“She seems also to have scope for further development in the future. You know when you have a horse that can hit the board twice before winning her maiden race that something good is in the offing,” Subratie said.
