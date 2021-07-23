TOP 20 HORSES — All-time leaders number of races won

The all-time top 20 list of horses with the most wins in their respective careers ma kes for interesting reading and deductions.

On this top 20 list, the leader by two wins is Nasatol followed by Master Blaster. Both these horses soared to prominence and achieved the majority of their victories, Nasatol — 36, and Master Blaster — 34, after the claiming system was introduced in the early 1990s.

The first 'big horse' in this grouping is Eros who occupies the third slot. In his illustrious career, Eros earned 29 victories and was unplaced in only three of his 42 career starts.

The mighty Legal Light, considered by many to be the first blazing star of the Caymanas Park era, is eighth with 27 wins from his 53 starts with only five unplaced efforts.

There are two Triple Crown winners on this list, I'msatisfied and She's A Maneater, with both having tasted victory 25 times. I'msatisfied achieved his outstanding results from 60 starts.

She's A Maneater boasts a number of other firsts on this top 20 list of all-time races won. In her 31 starts, she was unplaced only once while she is by far the top earner with stakes of $47,055, 150.

In addition, She's A Maneater along with Legal Light and I'msatisfied after the only Derby winners on this list, plus at age seven, she is the youngest horse of the lot with the oldest being Flash Point.

On this top 20 list, the only horse still active is the 10-year-old, in position number nine, Unbreakable.

Name Age 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Unpl Starts Stakes $

1. NASATOL (20) 36 13 21 19 34 123 12,307, 635

2. MASTER BLASTER (32) 34 34 11 10 32 121 3,706,225

3. EROS (33) 29 5 5 0 3 42 6,475,270

4. PAX TE CUM (33) 28 25 18 9 25 105 2,130,585

5. LITTLE DRAGON (32) 28 19 11 16 75 149 1,841,510

6. HOLOGRAM SHADOW (32) 28 13 18 11 38 108 13,284,150

7. SATISFIER (22) 27 19 19 14 49 128 9,712,600

8. LEGAL LIGHT (47) 27 12 7 2 5 53 300,900

9. UNBREAKABLE (10) 26 20 14 5 42 107 12,628,050

10. DOUBLE DE CASH (30) 25 24 16 14 30 109 2,802,330

11. FLASH POINT (48) 25 24 12 16 38 115 157,635

12. I'MSATISFIED (24) 25 15 9 6 5 60 15,514,650

13. MEDICAL REPORT (20) 25 11 13 7 24 80 10,359,950

14. SHE'S A MANEATER (7) 25 3 1 1 1 31 47,055,150

15. I CAME IN PEACE (32) 24 29 16 11 50 130 2,051,860

16. PURPLE REIN (30) 24 14 10 6 21 75 2,078,600

17. SAINT CECELIA (15) 24 5 4 0 4 37 21,451,950

18. RUCKUS (25) 23 35 28 17 62 165 9,059,800

19. SIR KISSON LAL (24) 23 18 16 11 48 116 4,700,450

20. TIMELY GIFT (35) 23 12 7 6 9 57 1,182,175

Source of statistics — Jamaica Racing Commission