TOP 20 HORSES — All-time leaders number of races won

TOP 20 HORSES — All-time leaders number of races wonFriday, July 23, 2021
|
The all-time top 20 list of horses with the most wins in their respective careers ma kes for interesting reading and deductions.
On this top 20 list, the leader by two wins is Nasatol followed by Master Blaster. Both these horses soared to prominence and achieved the majority of their victories, Nasatol — 36, and Master Blaster — 34, after the claiming system was introduced in the early 1990s.
The first 'big horse' in this grouping is Eros who occupies the third slot. In his illustrious career, Eros earned 29 victories and was unplaced in only three of his 42 career starts.
The mighty Legal Light, considered by many to be the first blazing star of the Caymanas Park era, is eighth with 27 wins from his 53 starts with only five unplaced efforts.
There are two Triple Crown winners on this list, I'msatisfied and She's A Maneater, with both having tasted victory 25 times. I'msatisfied achieved his outstanding results from 60 starts.
She's A Maneater boasts a number of other firsts on this top 20 list of all-time races won. In her 31 starts, she was unplaced only once while she is by far the top earner with stakes of $47,055, 150.
In addition, She's A Maneater along with Legal Light and I'msatisfied after the only Derby winners on this list, plus at age seven, she is the youngest horse of the lot with the oldest being Flash Point.
On this top 20 list, the only horse still active is the 10-year-old, in position number nine, Unbreakable.
Name Age 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Unpl Starts Stakes $
1. NASATOL (20) 36 13 21 19 34 123 12,307, 635
2. MASTER BLASTER (32) 34 34 11 10 32 121 3,706,225
3. EROS (33) 29 5 5 0 3 42 6,475,270
4. PAX TE CUM (33) 28 25 18 9 25 105 2,130,585
5. LITTLE DRAGON (32) 28 19 11 16 75 149 1,841,510
6. HOLOGRAM SHADOW (32) 28 13 18 11 38 108 13,284,150
7. SATISFIER (22) 27 19 19 14 49 128 9,712,600
8. LEGAL LIGHT (47) 27 12 7 2 5 53 300,900
9. UNBREAKABLE (10) 26 20 14 5 42 107 12,628,050
10. DOUBLE DE CASH (30) 25 24 16 14 30 109 2,802,330
11. FLASH POINT (48) 25 24 12 16 38 115 157,635
12. I'MSATISFIED (24) 25 15 9 6 5 60 15,514,650
13. MEDICAL REPORT (20) 25 11 13 7 24 80 10,359,950
14. SHE'S A MANEATER (7) 25 3 1 1 1 31 47,055,150
15. I CAME IN PEACE (32) 24 29 16 11 50 130 2,051,860
16. PURPLE REIN (30) 24 14 10 6 21 75 2,078,600
17. SAINT CECELIA (15) 24 5 4 0 4 37 21,451,950
18. RUCKUS (25) 23 35 28 17 62 165 9,059,800
19. SIR KISSON LAL (24) 23 18 16 11 48 116 4,700,450
20. TIMELY GIFT (35) 23 12 7 6 9 57 1,182,175
Source of statistics — Jamaica Racing Commission
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy