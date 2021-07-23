TOP 20 HORSES — All time stakes earners

The top 20 list of stakes earners in local horse racing not surprisingly is headed by the one-of-a-kind She's A Maneater. This horse by virtue of winning the Triple Crown (Guineas, Derby and St Leger), three Superstakes, two Diamond Mile races, the Gold Cup and many other grade one races, earned $47,055,150 for her connections from 31 starts being unplaced only once.

She's A Maneater is followed by Derby and St Leger winner Perfect Neighbour with earnings of $27,261,500.00.

Third on this list is Seeking My Dream with earnings of $26,636,650.00 from 30 overall starts. Seeking My Dream like She's A Maneater and Perfect Neighbour is a Derby winner and in addition, Seeking My Dream has the honour of winning the first two Diamond Mile races.

Of special note is that the top three horses on this list, in order, She's A Maneater, Perfect Neighbour and Seeking My Dream were all trained by the late 18-time champion trainer Wayne DaCosta.

DaCosta has two more horses on the list, Hover Craft and All Correct, although the latter went into claiming and was schooled by other conditioners.

The first two on the list — She's A Maneater and Perfect Neighbour — were sired by the YS 1955 Limited's stallion, Natural Selection.

On this list there are four winner of racing's Holy Grail, the Triple Crown; the aforementioned She's A Maneater, Mark My Word, I'msatisfied and Supreme Soul.

NAME Age 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Unpl Starts Stakes$

1. SHE'S A MANEATER (7) 25 3 1 1 1 31 47,055,150.00

2. PERFECT NEIGHBOUR (11) 20 13 11 12 13 69 27,261,500.00

3. SEEKING MY DREAM (9) 12 9 3 0 6 30 26,636,650.00

4. MARK MY WORD (16) 16 1 3 3 2 25 24,485,750.00

5. BIGDADDYKOOL (8) 12 9 8 3 1 33 23,326,400.00

6. SAINT CECELIA (15) 24 5 4 0 4 37 21,451,950.00

7. TYPEWRITER (12) 14 6 5 1 9 35 20,243,650.00

8. WILL IN CHARGE (8) 13 11 4 3 5 36 20,107,300.00

9. HOVER CRAFT (11) 20 16 25 21 49 131 19,428,800.00

10. DISTINCTLY IRISH (20) 19 7 1 5 3 35 17,559,850.00

11. CHACE THE GREAT (8) 13 16 9 9 12 59 16,324,600.00

12. MIRACLE MAN (19) 16 5 2 1 0 24 16,047,350.00

13. WOW WOW (4) 11 3 0 0 2 16 15,631,800.00

14. CAMPESINO (11) 19 18 7 13 19 76 15,545,000.00

15. I'MSATISFIED (24) 25 15 9 6 5 60 15,514,650.00

16. SUPREME SOUL (5) 10 2 0 2 10 24 15,298,850.00

17. SUPERLUMINAL (9) 17 11 9 5 18 60 14,807,600.00

18. ANOTHER BULLET (9) 13 17 7 7 23 67 14,268,650.00

19. ALL CORRECT (12) 10 12 7 4 14 47 13,490,100.00

20. HOLOGRAM SHADOW (12) 28 13 18 11 38 108 13,284,150.00

Source of statistics — Jamaica Racing Commission