Tough call in Division One of 'Big Sub'

After receiving 20 entries, the Errol “Big Sub” Subratie Memorial Trophy has been divided into two sections.

These two sections of this Overnight Allowance call going a mile are scheduled to be run at Caymanas Park on Tuesday, October 19.

The analysis of the 10 starters in Division One is published below.

1. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Outsprinted on October 9 over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m), finishing in seventh place behind Duke. Roy Rogers is not as effective as he can going that short, and more comfortable at a mile especially having won two times from 15 starts at this journey. Roy Rogers gets a 9lb break in the weights. Note the visor is off and the figure 8 is on.

2. CHINAMAX (USA): (5 ch h by Itsmuluckday – Aweemaway) – Surprisingly Chinamax after finishing sixth by 11 lengths in his last outing on September 15 is now carrying eight more pounds, which makes his task of winning that more difficult.

3. MARQUESAS: (6 b h by Coded Warming – Islamorada) – Winless from six starts this season. Marquesas finished second behind the talented King Arthur over this distance three starts back on April 24. If the former St Leger winner can reproduce that effort then Marquesas has a live chance of winning. Note the visor has been taken off.

4. LALALA BAMBA: (5 b g by Soul Warrior – Sysi) – Did well on October 9 at this level when finishing third behind Duke and Loose Ball over 5 ½ furlongs. Although there is improvement, Lalala Bamba is going to be hard-pressed to win.

5. SEBASTIAN: (5 b g by Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Is going to be left behind.

6. SUPREME SOUL: (5 ch h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Has not done much since winning the Triple Crown series of races in 2019. The struggle continues for Supreme Soul and although facing his easiest task in a while, cannot get the winning vote.

7. ROHAN KABIR: (5 b g by Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) – Has been doing well in the claiming ranks but against these his chance of winning is limited.

8. DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Has been running some fair races of late. Drummer Boy will find nothing wrong going a mile and with a milder pace expected can find the winning post in front.

9. COCO CHANEL: (5 b m by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Should not trouble anyone.

10. UNCLE FRANK: (7 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Finished third behind Further and Beyond and Excessive Force going 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on September 27, and Uncle Frank should once again be in the earning pack.