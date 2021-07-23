Tough four-year-old contest

Fifteen horses square off in what should be a keen contest in a four-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance event over six furlongs (1,200m) for non-winners of two races tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a close look at each runner and their chances of winning.

1. KAY BOY: (4 ch c by Rising Moon – Amicable) – Consistent sort who finished second on July 12 behind runaway winner Fearless Champion. Kay Boy faces stiffer opposition in a new grade and should find the going tough.

2. LORD OF AJAHLON: (4 gr c by Storm Craft – Crucial Cat) – Based on current form, Lord of Ajahlon cannot be recommended for a winning run.

3. AJITA: (4 ch f by Traditional – Lady Disdain) – Should not have an impact on the outcome of this race.

4. COLOUR ME TAN: (4 b g by Casual Trick – Tantaloo) – Although a winner two starts back, Colour Me Tan should not have a say in the outcome of this race.

5. SHEBOOM: (4 gr f by American Dance – Holy Princess) – Should not trouble the principals.

6. CHITU PRINCE (USA): (4 b c by Chitu – Kickapoo Princess) – Chitu Prince is known for speed but that high-end gear should shut off in the deep stretch.

7. KHOLBEAR: (4 b c by Casual Trick – Woman Is Boss) – Down the track in his last effort, Kholbear is much better than that run and could find a place on the board.

8. XY SOUL: (4 b c by Soul Warrior – Antoinette) – Has no chance of winning.

9. STRIKE AT WILL: (4 ch f by Strikewhileitshot – Princess Alexandra) – Is going to be left behind.

10. GAMBLER: (4 b f by Freedom for Jante – Kennisha) – A winner on last who is not expected to repeat first time out in a new class.

11. VERSATILE VISION: (4 b f by Fearless Vision – Chintagoodaz) – Clearly, the horse to beat. Versatile Vision was a winner over this distance recently and based on her running style, could easily put these away with the minimum of fuss.

12. ELITIST: (4 gr/rn f by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – One of the consistent runners in the field, Elitist has been holding her form well and that should continue here with another good run.

13. PUSKAS: (4 ch c by Sensational Slam – Golden Blitz) – Has been struggling in recent times with little or no improvement expected.

14. GREEN GOLD RUSH: (4 b g by Adore The Gold – Princess Lorna) – Has not visited the winners' enclosure for some time now. Green Gold Rush was 5 ½ lengths third to Dejae's Boy and Rum With Me over seven furlongs and on April 7 and based on that effort, it should be good enough for Green Gold Rush to go home earning. Green Gold Rush is problematic to get into the gates and if this malfunction is corrected then his chances of winning are improved.

15. ADORE BRILLIANCE: 4 b f by Adore The Gold – Brilliance Ace) – Was expected to give a better showing than her sixth-place finish when coming off a seven-month break back in May. Adore Brilliance should need another run under her girth before she is to be competitive again.