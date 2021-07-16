Trainer Michael Marlowe lands a superb double

Trainer Michael Marlowe on Saturday last (July 10) notched his 9th and 10th winners for the year after posting a double on the 10-race programme. Marlowe saddled Gambler in the fifth race and Nala's Bushman in the eighth.

Gambler, ridden by Dane Nelson, won a Restricted Allowance V event for four-year-old and upwards fillies and mares over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) by seven lengths. Another Prosecutor was second and Above Hall Links third in a final time of 1:22.2.

Ridden by Shane Ellis, Nala's Bushman was also comfortable in victory, winning a three-year-old and upwards Optional Claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) by three lengths. Although the final time of 2:04.1 was not eye-catching, it was a commanding effort as Nala's Bushman came from second to last to win easily.

Second went to Ridewithmob, at odds of 6/1 with Romario Spencer on board. Isotope, the 5/1 shot, ridden by Shane Richardson, finished third.

“This is a good win by Nala's Bushman. He loves going around the lawn and the trip of nine and 25 yards is much to his liking. So, when I saw this race coming up, I decided that this is the race for him, and along with Gambler, I got a double strike.

“ Gambler ran a stunning race the week before so for today's (Saturday) race, we decided to put a sterner rider (Dane Nelson) on her. My apprentice rider (Ramon Nepare) rode a good race on her to a certain point but although he will be one of the good riders of the future, we had to change him for someone more accomplished.

“All in all, it was a beautiful double; the first one was like a copybook and we got the result that we wanted. From here onward though, we are looking to finish up in a tidy manner as we have Positive ID and we decided that we are going to run the Derby with him and see how it turns out. That apart we do have a few more races to win before the year is ended,” Marlowe said in his post-race interview.