Trainer Stanley 'Dan Pragg' Findlay dies at age 81

Trainer Stanley 'Dan Pragg' Findlay dies at age 81Friday, November 12, 2021
|
The much-loved and charismatic trainer Stanley Findlay died on Wednesday, November 10. He was 81 years old.
Findlay, who was famously known in racing circles and beyond as “Damp Rag” or “Dan Pragg”, spent the majority of his 81 years in the horse racing industry.
He was a smooth talker who endeared himself to his colleagues and patrons at Caymanas Park with his dapper dressing style and infectious character.
President of the Owners' Association Laurence Heffes, in communicating the passing of Findlay, who was also an owner, to Supreme Racing Guide said there will be no other like “Dan Pragg”.
“Dan Pragg was Dan Pragg. He was as charismatic as they come, he took pride in how he was attired, and he was loved by his colleagues, racing fans and other racing professionals. Sleep well, Dan Pragg,” Heffes said.
Findlay's finest moment came in 1987 when he conditioned Monday Morning to win the Classic 2000 Guineas.
