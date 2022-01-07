Trainer Steven Todd makes a triple statement on opening day

Trainer Steven Todd rang in the 2022 racing season with a three-timer to be the early leader in the trainers' championship. He also gave a hint in the three-year-old season by opening his three-timer with a fussy-looking but promising native-bred three-year-old filly Awesome Rich.

Awesome Rich triumphed in a Maiden Special Weight contest, going 1,000 metres straight by an unfussed 2 1/2 lengths margin at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 1.

Awesome Rich, owned by Garth Samuels, was sent off on his three-year-old debut baptism at short odds of 1/2 ridden by the claiming apprentice Roger Hewitt.

Always the narrow leader for most of the way, Awesome Rich was asked for a final effort and he responded to steadily increase the distance between rivals to shed the maiden tag on his fifth attempt.

Awesome Rich returned a time of 1:01.3 seconds with splits of fractions of 23.1, 46.3.

Babylon Will Fall (Chalrick Budhai) finished second with Prince Sanjay partnered by Robert Halledeen and North London with Ruja Lahoe up completing the frame.

“ Awesome Rich does seem to be more than worthwhile but earlier he had some niggling problems which delayed his progress.

“He looked quite promising in winning, but the most I can say to you is that he has the ability to perform well and if given the time to be sound, can be competitive,” Samuels said.

Todd's other winners on New Year's Day were Chief of State and General Mubaraak.