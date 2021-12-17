Trainer Tensang Chung saddles his 200th winner

Trainer Tensang Chung saddled his 200th winner when his talented trainee Secret Identity won the second race on the Saturday card of December 11, 2021 at Caymanas Park.

Secret Identity ridden by claiming apprentice Matthew Bennett and won the War Zone Sprint Trophy, which was an event for native-bred four year olds (non-winners of 4 races).

The victory was both a relief and a joyful ending for trainer Chung, following a disappointing run from the filly three weeks prior when finishing third as the 1-5 favourite in a 1,000 metres straight race to Super Duper.

Secret Identity returned to make amends with victory by a neck length over Jordan Reign's. The winning time was 1:06.2 seconds with splits 23.0 x 46.0 seconds.

“ Secret Identity was excellent in her performance today. She had an off day when last at the races, but trained with much gusto for her return as to beat Jordan Reign's I knew we had to go to the front and keep him at bay until the wire arrived.

“The effort brought up my 200th winner and, it leaves me in a rapturous state of delight. I've reached a milestone and I must say to everyone who have been with me through thick and thin, my heartfelt appreciation as I have been able to ride about 160 winners as a jockey and as a trainer, I have surpassed my jockey's riding figures.

“As a horseman with my hands in almost every aspect of animal development, I am very proud of the achievement as when I am called upon, I jump in and groom my horses myself to become proficient, my hands have to be in every aspect of my horses.

“At present, I am engaged in trying to turn out two jockeys and two apprentices in my way of helping to strengthen that area of the sport,” Chung said before rushing off to attend to stable duties.