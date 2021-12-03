Trainers' championship on a knife-edge

The race to land the trainers' championship remains on a knife-edge and with only eight race days to come, the intrigue, much like a musical performance, is gradually building to a crescendo.

What was initially expected to be a straight duel between two-time defending champion Anthony Nunes and Gary Subratie has shifted to a nail-biting Nunes-Jason DaCosta battle for top honours, especially after the culmination of the Classic races.

So poised is the situation that one good run on a particular race card by either of the main protagonists could all but decide where the title will end up.

As a result, there is an added interest to see how the muscles of the top two stables will match up.

DaCosta, who once occupied the number three slot, over $5 million behind Nunes and Subratie, has overhauled both and currently sits in pole position on $52,931,905, almost $700,000 ahead of Nunes on $52,321,990.

Meanwhile, Subratie, who went ahead by just over $1 million after Calculus's victory in the Jamaica Derby on Saturday, August 7, 2021, has been relegated to third place on $45,492,535.

What is significant about DaCosta's run of form is that he officially started training in late April, but was always determined to establish himself as the main contender.

Should DaCosta go on to claim his maiden trainers' championship, it is almost certain that it will be in honour of his late father Wayne, who has ruled the coop 18 times in his outstanding career.

DaCosta's flexibility is clear for all to see, as he can field runners from the low claiming level up to the Graded level, while Nunes' muscle is said to be with his crop of two year olds, but that is still yet to be seen.

On the other hand, Nunes' power in the top classes has taken a hit given the retirement of the top-rated Toona Ciliata and the absence of Horse of the Year Nipster, while Oneofakind has not found his best form this season.

On tomorrow's 10-race card, for instance, DaCosta has 10 starters lined up, with Nunes fielding only half that number.

Both have only one runner in the $1.5-million None Such Sprint, as well as in the $1-million Overnight Allowance night pan, but DaCosta has four runners in a $930,000 Restricted Stakes event, which seems tailor-made for his charge Billy Whizz. Santorini carries the hope for Nunes stable in that event.

Looking further ahead, both stables will be assessing their prospects for the races to come, namely at the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes level.

On December 26 and 27, there is the Ian Levy Cup over 8½ furlongs and the Chris Armond Sprint over six furlongs.

The Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes over eight furlongs is also scheduled for December 27, with the Dye Job sprint over six furlongs set for December 18.

Prior to that, there is the War Zone, a Restricted Stakes event over 5½ furlongs on December 11.

At the Overnight Allowance level, the Ahwhofah Sprint over six furlongs is scheduled for December 12, and the Foggy Mullings Memorial Cup on December 18.

Whatever happens in this mouthwatering trainers' championship, what is sure is that some interesting days are ahead for racegoers to savour.