Trevor's Choice lasts home

Trevor's Choice converted his last two second-placed efforts into a narrow but decisive win last Saturday (July 24) at Caymanas Park.

That victory for Trevor's Choice came in a three-year-old and upwards non-restricted Overnight Allowance call going 5 ½ furlongs or 1,100 metres.

Trained by Alford Brown, the five-year-old dark bay horse running in a race with comparable speed carrying top weight of 57.0 kilogrammes and marshalled jockey Shane Ellis got home safely by a half-length from the fast-finishing Solid Approach (Omar Walker).

The winning time posted for the event was 1:07.0 seconds mounted upon even fractions of 23.1, 46.2 seconds. This was Trevor's Choice first win for this season. Victory Turn finished third.

“This win was never in any doubt. He was well prepared for the race. All that I had to do was keep him balanced, choose when to make my move, and after that, it was all over by carrying out the plan successfully to come away for the win,” jockey Ellis said in his post-race interview.

The speedy Victory Turn (Javaniel Patterson) set off like a scared hare when the gates opened with Trevor's Choice and Capturemyship (Anthony Thomas) following close by. Ellis got closer with Trevor Choice entering the straight and soon took over. Solid Approach then started to move on the inside rails but had to switch as the wily Ellis blocked the path of Solid Approach. Despite taking off in the final part of the contest, Ellis and Trevor's Choice had done enough to earn the win.