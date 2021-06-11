Tribute to trainer Richard Todd

Friday, June 11, 2021

The Jamaica Observer's Supreme Racing Guide pays tribute in pictures to trainer Richard Todd who passed away at the age of 61 earlier this week after over four decades in horse racing.

