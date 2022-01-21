Troubled Everton face Aston Villa in English Premier League

It has been a busy week on Merseyside, Goodison Park to be exact, as Everton will be aiming to put all the unrest off the pitch behind them when they welcome the in-form Aston Villa following the sacking of Rafael Benitez last Saturday.

Event # 1 – EPL, Everton vs Aston Villa

Rafael Benitez short stay as Everton manager came to an end earlier in the week, as he was fired following defeat against Norwich City, a team that has been at the bottom of the table since the start of the season.

That loss leaves Everton just six points above the drop zone, having won just once in their previous 13 matches, a run which led to the sacking of Rafael Benitez. This was a relationship that was doomed from the beginning as Benitez previously coached Liverpool, Everton's hated and bitter rivals; hence, the reason the supporters didn't want him as their coach and were never supportive of him at the helm. It could be a nervous end to the season for Everton if their next appointment at the club isn't the right one, as a couple of wins for the sides below them in the standing would drag them straight into the battle for survival this season.

Aston Villa will arrive on Merseyside led by another hated figure by the Evertonians in the form of coach Steven Gerrard who played for Liverpool for most of his career and who played a pivotal role in most of the defeats Liverpool dished out to the toffees. With that said, Aston Villa will enter this match looking to put an end to their three-match winless run in the league. They did well to come from 0-2 down against Manchester United at the weekend to earn a well deserved 2-2 draw, with another former Merseyside and Liverpool star Phillipe Coutinho scoring the equaliser. A win for the Villans would take them in the top half of the table and confidence would have been sky-high from their comeback against United.

KEY STATS

Everton – lost this exact fixture 1-2 in May last season – they've not lost back-to-back home league games against Aston Villa since March 1998.

Aston Villa – following their 3-0 win at Villa Park in September, Aston Villa are looking to secure their first league double over Everton since 2000-01.

Both sides – as a player, Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard was on the winning side against Everton more often than he was against any other opponent in the Premier League (16) and lost just four of his 30 games against Everton. Only against Villa (12) did Gerrard score more Premier League goals than he did against Everton (9).

The betting tip. Aston Villa win.

Event # 2 EPL – Southampton vs Manchester City

Manchester City will be looking to make it 13 straight wins in the Premier League when they travel to St Mary's to face Southampton tomorrow, Saturday January 22.

Southampton will enter this clash having encountered all sort of defensive issues in a 1-3 loss to Wolves last weekend. The Saints, Southampton, will be aiming to get their season back on track following a dismal run of form recently, this run has seen Southampton losing seven of their last nine matches, but they will be hoping to put in the kind of performance that earned them a point at City's home when both sides met earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City travel to St Mary's in phenomenal form, having won 12 straight league matches including a 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend to stretch the lead atop the standing to 13 points. That result moved City one step closer to the Premier League title in many people's eyes. On the road City have been very strong, winning nine of their 11 matches played so far this season with one draw and one defeat. Based on current form, it appears that defending their league title is a foregone conclusion for this City side who hasn't tasted defeat in their last twelve matches, regardless of the venue or tournament – City's last defeat was against Crystal Palace.

KEY STATS

Southampton – drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture against Man City earlier this season but haven't avoided defeat in both league meetings with the Citizens since the 2002-03 campaign (W2).

Manchester City – have won their last 12 Premier League games in a row by an aggregate score of 34-7; since losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace in October, they have amassed 36 points, 13 more than any other Premier League side.

Both sides – have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Southampton (D1 L1). However, the Citizens have failed to score in two of their last four against Saints in the competition, having found the net in each of their previous 16 against them.

The betting tip. Manchester City win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Everton vs Aston Villa

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

EVERTON TO WIN $2.70 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,700

ASTON VILLA TO WIN $2.65 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,650

MATCH TO DRAW $3.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,400

Odds on the Home Team (Everton)

winning the game 1-0 at full time $8.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,500

Odds on the Away Team (Villa)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $6.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Southampton vs Manchester City

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

SOUTHAMPTON TO WIN $11.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $11,000

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.26 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,260

MATCH TO DRAW $6.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,250

Odds on the Home Team (S/Hampton)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $71.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $71,000

Odds on the Away Team (City)

winning the game 0-3 at full time $8.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,000

Odds on the game drawing 0-0 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000.