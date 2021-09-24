Try the Perfect Brew in two-year-old five round

Eight juveniles are slated to start in the five-furlong Maiden Special Weight offering at Caymanas Park.

Below is an analysis of the eight runners.

1. PLATINUM PEPSI: (2 y o b f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Kait's Great) – Trained by Fitznahum Williams, Platinum Pepsi (making her debut) is said to be a well-forward filly who has been doing her stuff at exercise for a while now. Recently at exercise Platinum Pepsi, while working with JJ Striker, clocked 1:09.2 for 5 ½ furlongs and 1:02.0 for five furlongs. She is expected to be a significant part of the outcome of this race.

2. AWESOME RICH: (2 y o b c by Northern Giant – Awesome Camille) – Did well on debut (September 11) to finish third behind Deezi and Tekapunt. Awesome Rich should improve on this first run and earn again.

3. THIRTYONEKISSES: (2 y o b f by Savoy Stomp – Shahar) – Has raced three times already without showing much. Maybe a filler for a stablemate. Note the blinkers have been taken off.

4. HIDDEN VALLEY: (2 ch f by Soul Warrior – Little Thunder) – Making her debut and like her stablemate, Thirtyonekisses, might be a filler as Hidden Valley is not ready yet according to exercise reports.

5. RUPUNZEL: (2 y o b f by Savoy Stomp – Miss Pasion) – Has raced twice and has finished second twice. This is the first occasion Rupunzel will be racing around the turn and if she can reproduce her form will be vying for the winner's position.

6. OUR ANGEL: (2 y o b f by Savoy Stomp – Myangel) – Said to be progressing well at exercise. Recently worked alongside Den Street clocking 1:08.4 for 5 ½ furlongs. Many believe that Our Angel will be a major factor in this juvenile contest.

7. PERFECT BREW: (2 b c by Bern Identity – Moonlight Brew) – One of two colts in this race who has caught the eyes of many in the mornings. Perfect Brew has been well prepared for his debut run and has recently been clocked at 1:07.1 and mash for 5 ½ furlongs with the five-furlong timing being 1:01.3. Perfect Brew has also worked out of the straight clocking 1:01.0. A good and possibly a winning effort is expected from Perfect Brew.

8. FLY MESSENGER FLY: (2 ch f by Northern Giant – Preach Preacher) – This is the fourth outing for this fly and to date has not shown anything worth considering.

— RUDDY ALLEN