Try Marquesas in Sunday Overnight

With no trophy race on offer, attention will be placed on the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event. Twelve runners are down to contest the nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) event.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. MARQUESAS: (6 b h by Coded Warning – Islamorada) – Was not disgraced on January 30, when finishing fourth, 13 lengths behind Sentient, Crimson and Roy Rogers at over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). Now taking a drop in class, Marquesas is a live contender plus he enjoys two turns. Note – the visor is off.

2. MESSI: (6 gr h by American Dance – Winning Spirit) – Finished third in his last two efforts at this level. Messi was beaten 5 ½ lengths by Double Crown over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) on January 23 and then was beaten by 8 lengths by Legality over nine furlongs and 25 yards on February 6. Based on these two efforts and with a substantial pull in the weight, Messi's chances are real.

3. UNCLE VINNIE: (7 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Not doing badly in his races but a winning run here is going to be difficult.

4. SECRET TRAVELLER: (7 b g by Traditional – Sea Traveller) – Has no chance of winning this one.

5. BIG BANG: (5 b g by Itsmyluckyday – Galaxy Miss) – Came storming in deep stretch only to be outdone by Roy Rogers by half-a-length at a mile (1,600m) on March 7. Now at this extended trip, B ig Bang has all the credentials to win this one.

6. MASTER OF HALL: (6 b g by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Has promised much but has been dogged by injuries in his career. Now takes training orders from Everal Francis, but little or no improvement is expected from Master of Hall, at least for now.

7. SUPREME SOUL: (5 ch h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Was expected to do much better as the favourite on March 7, but Supreme Soul finished seventh by 13 lengths behind Roy Rogers at one mile. Supreme Soul is still in a comfortable spot here and given the real estate can score a long-overdue win.

8. ROHAN KABIR: (5 ch g by Soul Warrior – Raise Your Voice) – Has been running some fair share of races in recent times. Rohan Kabir should enjoy this distance and could run another pleasing race.

9. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'therealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – A winner by 17 lengths over this distance in a time of 1:58.4 last Sunday. However, that was in high claiming, now at the higher-level Hover Craft's chances of repeating are slim.

10. SEBASTIAN: (5 b g by Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Based on current form, Sebastian cannot be recommended for a winning run.

11. DADA'S NALA: (7 b m by Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Is going to be left behind.

12. DRONE STRIKE: (6 b g by Sorrentino – Santa Baby) – Showed some signs of form on last when finishing 17 lengths behind Hover Craft over this trip on March 14, but will have to do much better if he is to be victorious here.