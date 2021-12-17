Try Our Angel in Miss Ruth Trophy

Racehorse owner Ruth Hussey will be recognised for her contribution to racing with a trophy race named after her talented horse Miss Ruth on Sunday, December 19.

The Miss Ruth Trophy is for native-bred two-year-old maidens at 6 ½ furlongs.

Ruth Hussey is the first female to win the owners' championship, and has won the top juvenile race (Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes) five times with Royal Lancaster (1985); Rear Admiral (2002); Josie Wales (2007); Miss Ruth (2008), and Colonel Wales (2009).

Below is the analysis of the 10 runners declared to face the starter in the Miss Ruth Trophy.

1. THIRTYONEKISSES: (2 b f by Savoy Stomp – Shahar) – Finished second to stablemate Rainsville at a mile on December 4. That was Thirtyonekisses' best run in six career starts and can place.

2. GIANT WHEELER: (2 ch c by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Finished fourth on debut (December 12) behind Jaguar over four furlongs. Giant Wheeler should have benefited from that outing and now is expected to play a part.

3. ANOTHER WAVE: (2 b f by Savoy Stomp – Hugh Cube) – Third on debut behind Babylike going six furlongs on November 28. Another Wave is now expected to figure and place. Note: first-time Lasix.

4. MISS CALEESI: (2 gr f by Midnight Hawk – Auntie Rhonda) – Not ready. Note: blinkers and figure-8 on.

5. POTENTIAL: (2 b c by Traditional – Breath of Life) – Showed nothing on debut.

6. OUR ANGEL: (2 b f by Savoy Stomp – Myangel) – Third going six furlongs on November 13. Our Angel, based on that effort, could run another good race, plus the distance is right.

7. RORAIMA: (2 b c by Bern Identity – Classic Princess) – Roraima makes his debut, and is expected to run well.

8. JUSTIN BIDEN: (2 ch c by Lion Tamer – Wagon Wheel) – Has no winning chance.

9. RUPUNZEL: (2 b f by Savoy Stomp – Miss Pasion) – Second best again, this time to Atomica in the Sunnyside Stakes over five furlongs round on December 11. Rupunzel should welcome this extended trip and can win.

10. ANOTHER BR OT HER: (2 b c by Savoy Stomp – Absolute Justice) – Needs more time.

— Ruddy Allen