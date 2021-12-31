Two-turn 'Daughter' to triumph

The 2022 racing season gets underway tomorrow (Saturday, January 1, 2022) with the main feature on the day being the Fan Appreciation Day Trophy — a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call going nine furlongs and 25 yards.

The analysis of the small field is published below.

1. LET HIM FLY: (5 b c by Western Classic – Little Thunder) – In-form colt who has won two of his last three races. Now up in class, Let Him Fly faces a moderate field of runners and is likely to perform well.

2. SUPREME SOUL: (6 b h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Faces his easiest task in a long while. Supreme Soul loves two-turn races and this event represents his best opportunity of getting the monkey off his back. Supreme Soul has been racing often of late with his last effort just five days ago. Note the blinkers have been taken off.

3. AWESOME TREASURE (USA): (5 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Has been struggling for some time. Awesome Treasure is comfortable among these and is expected to run her best race in a while. Awesome Treasure can win this one.

4. RICKY RICARDO: (7 dkb g - Storm Craft - My Friend Lucy) – Best left alone.

5. BLOOD SONG: (8 ch g by Traditional – First Choice) – Has no chance of winning.

6. BEST DAUGHTER EVER (USA): (5 gr f by He's Had Enough – Family First) – Based on recent runs, Best Daughter Ever is the horse to beat. Best Daughter Ever was expected to do better on last but finished down the track. With the circular course not a problem, having won at this distance twice in her career, Best Daughter Ever is the firm choice.

7. CHINAMAX (USA): (6 ch h by Itsmyluckyday – Aweemaway) – Based on his current form, Chinamax cannot be recommended for a winning run. Don't be surprised if Chinamax hits the board.