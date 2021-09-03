Two-year-olds' first-time venture on the round course

The two-year-old races are slowly but surely getting into full swing. Tomorrow, seven runners are down to compete in a maiden special weight event over five furlongs on the round course. This is the first time the 'babies' will be running on the round course with trainer Jason DaCosta holding the key with five of the seven starters.

Below is a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning the $900,000 purse event.

1. MR INCREDIBLE: (2 b c by Natural Selection – Patara) – Finished well on debut on August 3 over three furlongs (600m), finishing in fourth place behind the talented Prncsshootingstar in a quick 34.3 seconds. Faces a much easier task in this one and with normal improvement expected, Mr Incredible is expected to be among those vying for the win.

2. SILENT MISSION: (2 b f by Savoy Stomp – Lady Mandi) – Showed good speed on debut (August 3) but faded into fifth place behind Prncsshootingstar. Although going longer this time moving from three furlongs to five furlongs round (1,000m), Silent Mission could go in front and make every post a winning one.

3. DEZZI: (2 b c by Northern Giant – Buyabook) – Showed little on debut when finishing in sixth place by 7 ¾ lengths behind Prncsshootingstar over three furlongs. Deezi was then scratched out of his next race on August 28 after troublesome behaviour while being saddled and when behind the starting gates in a four-furlong (800m) contest. Deezi has been working well and could fight out this finish especially since co-champion jockey and current leader Anthony Thomas has decided to stay on board. Note Dezzi will be racing with first-time Lasix.

4. THRITYONEKISSES: (2 b f by Savoy Stomp – Shahar) – Was expected to do much better than her unplaced effort on debut on August 3. The well-built filly should now take a hand in the outcome.

5. TEKAPUNT: (2 b c by Natural Selection – Just A Flutter) – Well-bred colt who seems to want more time to develop.

6. PRINCESS ALANI: (2 b f by Bern Identity – Gentle Officer) – Lost her rider on debut (August 28) over four furlongs. Really has no chance of winning here.

7. FLY MESSENGER FLY: (2 ch f by Northern Giant – Preach Preacher) – Going to be left behind. Note Fly Messenger Fly will be racing with first-time Lasix.