Uncle Frank makes use of given opportunity

Uncle Frank, a five-year-old dark bay gelding, made full use of the opportunity presented to him by the absence of hot pre-race favourite, the imported filly Hilly's Halo, by outgunning his remaining four rivals in an Open Allowance over 7 ½ furlongs (1500m) on Saturday last at Caymanas Park.

Looking tack sharp under the heavy top weight of 57.0 kg and jockey Phillip Parchment, before entering the track Uncle Frank went on to score his second win from his last three starts by outdistancing rivals by a comfortable 2 ½ lengths to take another step towards reaching the top class with a time of 1:33.1 for the distance, and as a result collected the major share of the $1,150,000 purse and the Boom-Bastic Trophy.

His champion trainer, Wayne DaCosta was on hand to witness the pleasing run along with owner/breeder Phillip Smith, with DaCosta acknowledging that it was a “good” performance by his horse, but added that the task Uncle Frank faced was much easier than at first thought.

“He ( Uncle Frank) is groping at this time to find his best form but did well enough, especially when he got to the rail. He then powered home but did not have much to do in the last furlong of the race.

“He is progressing but here he encountered a field he could manage. But when he runs against a Stranger Danger, a She's A Maneater and a Will In Charge, it will be a different situation. Nonetheless, he has another race before he reaches the top class (Graded Stakes company), so we will see how he fares,” DaCosta said.

Biding his time while eyeballing fractions of 24.0, 46.3 and 1:11.1, the offspring of Storm Craft- Dusty Milly by Footloose II picked-up well entering the last furlong, blowing past long-time leader Patriarch to come away for a handsome win.

Stablemate Hover Craft a 5/2 bet ridden by the female claiming apprentice rider, Abigail Able, who opened her winning account three races earlier riding England's Rose, the two-year-old full-sister of She's A Maneater in the fourth race for DaCosta finished second, with Patriarch — ridden by claiming apprentice, Reyan Lewis for leading trainer Anthony Nunes — finishing third one length and a quarter behind, as the 8/5 betting option.