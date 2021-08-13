Undefeated Make Up Artist tries Overnight Allowance

After four-consecutive victories, trainer Jason DaCosta's talented filly Make Up Artist takes on rivals for the first time at the Overnight Allowance level in what is expected to be her hardest test to date, especially travelling 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

The analysts of this publication take a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning this Overnight call.

1. RAS EMANUEL: (9 b h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Struggling to find form in recent times. Ras Emanuel is better suited to shorter distances and should not play any significant role in the outcome of this race.

2. CASUAL PEACH: (5 b m by Casual Trick – Toronto Star) – Has been off the board in her last six runs. Little or no improvement is expected from Casual Peach in this contest.

3. UNCLE FRANK: (7 dkb g by Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – Finished seventh behind Double Crown over one mile on July 31. Uncle Frank will have to step up on his game if he is to rattle rivals.

4. BIG BIG DADDY: (4 dkb c by Natural Selection – Just A Fluter) – Consistent campaigner who has won three races from 11 starts this season. Big Big Daddy is finding his way in the Overnight class and in this one is expected to play a prominent role throughout.

5. MAKE UP ARTIST: (4 b f by Adore The Gold – Lipstick Lily) – Has destroyed all before her en route to reaching this level. Stretches out for the time beyond 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) but based on her last win, Make Up Artist should get this distance comfortably. Going 6 ½ furlongs on July 5, Make Up Artist romped home by 3 ½ lengths going away from her closest rivals Glock in a time of 1:18.4. Make Up Artist has been training well coming into this race and could make in win number five on the trot but it won't be easy.

6. LEGALITY (USA): (5 dkb h by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Was expected to do much more than placing third behind Double Crown over a mile on July 31. Legality, if fit and proper, can find the winners' enclosure for his second win this season.

7. SENTIENT: (5 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Was disappointing when finishing fourth behind Double Crown on July 31. Then Sentient, who was stepping down from the top Grade, was never a factor throughout the race, failing to land a blow in his easiest task to date. Still comfortable here and if all goes well, and Sentient reports in good order, he will win this one.

8. UNCLE VINNIE: (7 dkb h by Bridled Quest – Kathythetraina) – Uncle Vinnie will be left way behind.

9. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Bold front-runner who steps down to compete. Roy Rogers was just 3 ¼ length in fourth place behind King Arthur and Nipster over this distance on July 3 in a time of 1:32.3. If he can reproduce that effort, don't be surprise if Roy Rogers comes out the winner of this event.