USA the favourites to beat Jamaica in Gold Cup quarter-finals

Following the conclusion of the group stages of the 2021 Gold Cup, it's now time for the big boys to lock horns in the quarter-finals. Concacaf kingpins, Mexico and Honduras, will square-off on Saturday, then on Sunday, it's the big one, with Jamaica and the United States colliding at the AT&T Stadium in a massive encounter.

Event # 1 – Gold Cup – Mexico vs Honduras – 7:00 pm

Mexico will be aiming to move one step closer to defending their Gold Cup trophy when they take on Honduras at the State Farm Stadium tomorrow (Saturday, July 24).

Mexico failed to impress in a goalless draw with Trinidad in their opening group match of the campaign but rallied and did well to beat both Guatemala and El Salvador in their last two group encounters. The Mexicans are eyeing their seventh-consecutive clean sheet in all competitions, and they will have to do without star striker Hirving Lozano after he was ruled out with injury. With that said, the Mexicans will be in good shape ahead of this clash having won 11 of their last 15 matches while losing just 2 games during this run.

The Hondurans, on the other hand, failed to impress in their last group match losing 0-2 to guest team Qatar. Honduras brings with them some pedigree to this clash, winning the 1981 edition of this competition. They have also participated in the 2010 and the 2014 Fifa World Cup final, Honduras were also beaten in the 1985 Gold Cup final by Canada.

KEY STATS

Mexico – is the most successful team in Gold Cup history with 8 Gold Cup titles, they also won the last edition in 2019 beating the USA 1-0.

Honduras – three of Honduras' last 5 games have produced over 2.5 goals; they have failed to score in just 1 of their last 13 games.

Both sides – In their last six head-to-head clashes, Mexico has only lost to Honduras once.

The betting tip. Mexico win.

Event # 2 Gold Cup – USA vs Jamaica – 8:30pm

The USA and Jamaica's storied rivalry continues this Sunday, July 25, when both sides clash in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Gold Cup.

The USA started their campaign slowly managing just a 1-0 win over Haiti in their opening game. Since then, they have gradually improved brushing aside Martinique 6-1 before getting past Canada 1-0 in their final group game. Having won their three matches in the group stages, the USA will start this match as favourites to reach another semi-finals.

Jamaica, on the other hand, will be aiming to bounce back from their 0-1 loss to Costa Rica in their last group match with a win as they look to book a spot in the semis. The Reggae Boyz were less than impressive in their opening game when beating Suriname 2-0, they then struggled to get by a modest Guadeloupe side 2-1 scoring the winner in the 87th minute and were beaten by Costa Rica 1-0 in their final group match. Jamaica now face a difficult task against the USA to secure a semi-final berth as when both sides last met in March of this year, the USA brushed aside the Reggae Boyz 4-1.

KEY STATS

USA – the USA have lost just once in their last 10 overall games; they have been on fire during that run scoring a whopping 30 goals while conceding just 7 times.

Jamaica – the Reggae Boyz last defeated the USA 1-0 in an international friendly on June 5, 2019.

Both sides – in their last 20 head-to-head meetings, USA have 12 wins, Jamaica 3 with 5 games ending in draws.

The betting tip. USA win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Mexico vs Honduras

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MEXICO TO WIN $1.47 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,470

HONDURAS TO WIN $7.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,400

MATCH TO DRAW $5.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,200

Odds on the Home Team (Mexico) winning the game 3-1 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

Odds on the Away Team (Honduras) winning the game 1-2 at full time $23.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $23.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – USA vs Jamaica

Sunday, July 25, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

USA TO WIN $1.65 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,650

JAMAICA TO WIN $5.40 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,400

MATCH TO DRAW $4.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,000

Odds on the Home Team (USA) winning the game 3-0 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000

Odds on the Away Team (Jamaica) winning the game 0-2 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $7.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $7,200.